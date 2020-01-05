BOONE — According to news outlets, running backs coach Garrett Riley will be named to be the new offensive coordinator at Appalachian State.
The promotion was first reported by Yahoo Sports by writer Pete Thamel on Twitter on Jan. 3.
Riley was brought to Appalachian State last season by Eliah Drinkwitz, who was named the Mountaineers new head football coach in Dec. 2018. Drinkwitz was hired to be the new head coach at Missouri in December after leading the Mountaineers to a 13-1 record, and a Sun Belt Conference championship.
Riley’s, whose brother is Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, coached with his brother from 2014-15. He was on the Kansas staff from 2016-18 before coaching in Boone.
Thamel also tweeted Dec. 4 that Ted Roof will be the new defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt.
Roof was the defensive coordinator at Appalachian State in 2019. Roof was brought to Appalachian State by former head coach Eliah Drinkwitz from N.C. State, where he was the co-defensive coordinator in 2018. Appalachian State was second in the Sun Belt Conference in points allowed with 20.0 per game and first in yardage allowed with 336.1 yards per game.
App State also gave up just 129.4 yards in rushing per game and was third in pass defense allowed at 206.7 yards per game. App State also led the conference with 36 sacks.
New head football coach Shawn Clark already has several coaches from 2019 who will not be back. Linebackers coach D.J. Smith, cornerbacks coach Charlie Harbison and special teams coach Erik Link all followed Drinkwitz to Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.