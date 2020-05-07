NEW YORK — Former Appalachian State running back Jalin Moore’s ankle injury is still giving him trouble nearly two years after he was hurt.
The Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson reported on Twitter that Moore was put on the non-football injury list May 6 because of an injury he suffered in a game at Arkansas State his senior year in 2018.
Moore, who signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the Jets following the 2019 NFL Draft, spent the season on the NFI. He was waived by the Jets on May 5, but cleared waivers and was put on the NFI one day later.
Moore finished his career at Appalachian State with 3,570 rushing yards, which is sixth all time in school history. His career average per carry of 6.13 yards is a school record. He also scored 33 touchdowns and had 17 games with 100 yards rushing.
