BOONE — Things seem to be getting more complicated each day for the Appalachian State athletic department.
On Dec. 10, Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports announced on Twitter that current Appalachian State Athletic Director Doug Gillin is a candidate to be the new AD at Cincinnati.
“Multiple sources saying App State athletic director Doug Gillin is a candidate for the same job at Cincinnati, which was vacated when Mike Bohn went to USC. That could complicate App's football coaching hire,” Forde tweeted.
Forde did not say who the sources were. Gillin did not respond to a phone request for comment. Bohn replaced Lynn Swann as athletic director at Southern California on Nov. 7.
Gillin took over the App State athletic department in April of 2015. He has overseen several projects, including the multi-purpose project on the north side of Kidd Brewer Stadium. That building is scheduled to open in 2020.
He also oversees the Appalachian 105 Project at the site of the former Watauga High School. Tennis courts, a track and field facility and a softball field are in the plans to be built.
Gillin also is responsible for bringing in new video scoreboards at Kidd Brewer Stadium and in the Holmes Center. Renovations to the wrestling and volleyball team areas have also been made.
Gillin also has made two major coaching hires, bringing in football coach Eli Drinkwitz and men's basketball coach Dustin Kerns in 2019.
It’s been a busy weekend for the App State athletic department. It started when the Mountaineers beat Louisiana 45-38 in the Sun Belt Conference championship game on Dec. 7. The next day, the Mountaineers learned they would play Alabama-Birmingham in the New Orleans Bowl.
Things started to pick up when it was learned that head football coach Eli Drinkwitz would be named the new football coach at Missouri. Multiple media outlets have reported that Drinkwitz would earn $4 million per year.
The buyout of Drinkwitz’s contract is expected to be $1.7 million, which is what is left of his contract at App State.
Appalachian State also revealed that assistant head coach and offensive line coach Shawn Clark would be the interim football coach and coach the Mountaineers in the New Orleans Bowl.
