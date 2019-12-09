Boone, NC (28607)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snowfall around one inch.