BOONE — A source has confirmed to the Watauga Democrat that offensive line coach Shawn Clark will be the new head coach of the Appalachian State football team.
Clark was named the interim coach of the team this week after Eli Drinkwitz left to become head coach of Missouri. The Winston-Salem Journal was first to report the news on Dec. 11, citing "a person close to the situation." The source said Clark would be named head coach at the end of a special Appalachian State Board of Trustees meeting, which is scheduled at 1 p.m. Dec. 13 via teleconference.
The board will first go into closed session, according to the meeting agenda, to instruct staff in negotiating compensation and other terms of an employment contract and to consider the qualifications of a public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. Board action must be taken in open session.
Clark is in his fourth season as the Appalachian State offensive line coach at Appalachian State. He was retained and then named assistant head coach by Drinkwitz after coaching three years under Scott Satterfield, who is now the head coach at Louisville.
Clark played at Appalachian State from 1995-99, where he was a two-time All-American in 1996 and in 1998.
He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Louisville from 2001-02. He coached the offensive line at Eastern Kentucky and coached the offensive line at Purdue from 2009-12. He moved on to coach offensive line at Kent State from 2013-15 before returning to Appalachian State in 2016-18, where he was named the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator.
The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman also reported that App State Athletic Director Doug Gillin is no longer a candidate for the Cincinnati athletic director position. Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde first reported on Dec. 9 that Gillin was a candidate to replace Mike Bohn, who took the AD job at Southern California.
Link going to Missouri
Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel reported on Twitter that Appalachian State special teams coach Erik Link will be the new special teams coordinator at Missouri.
Link becomes the first Appalachian State assistant coach to join new Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz, who hired Link on Dec. 26, 2018, to be the special teams coach at App State last season.
Drinkwitz coached with Link when the two were quality control assistants at Auburn in 2010.
“Source: Erik Link will be the new specials teams coordinator at Missouri. He worked in the same role under Eliah Drinkwitz at Appalachian State,” the tweet said. The source was unnamed.
(2) comments
I think coach Clark loves the program and the student athletes will play hard for him. Asking him to lead the team to two back to back bowl games which he didn't hesitate to do speaks volumes for his character and he deserves our support.
Great hire
