BOONE — Appalachian State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin announced Wednesday the promotion of Appalachian alum and veteran staff member Jonathan Reeder to Executive Associate Athletics Director.
“Jonathan is an incredibly valuable member of our executive team and provides excellent leadership for many areas of App State Athletics,” Gillin said in a statement. “As an alum and former student-athlete himself, he has a special dedication to the success and well-being of Appalachian student-athletes.”
Reeder, who has served as Senior Associate AD for Internal Operations since 2016, has been a member of the athletics department for the last 12 years. He will continue to serve as a member of the executive team and oversee the athletics business office, equipment room and various sports as a sport administrator. He also serves as the department’s Chief Financial Officer and is responsible for enhancing strategic, long-term financial and operational planning.
“To have been a part of the Appalachian State University family since the day I stepped on campus as a student-athlete has been an honor and a privilege,” Reeder said in a statement. “I am excited to continue to serve Appalachian State University Athletics.”
A former pitcher for the Mountaineer baseball team (2002-07), Reeder served as the Assistant to the Chancellor for Athletics and oversaw the athletics compliance office for four years (2013-16). He also spent five years in academic services (2008-13) and was a member of the baseball staff, working as the Director of Baseball Operations (2007-08).
Reeder graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems in 2007 and earned a master’s degree in higher education administration from Appalachian in 2009. He and his wife, Kindsay, have a son, Beckett, and a daughter, Collyns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.