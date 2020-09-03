BOONE – Setting school records was a key component for the group of athletes that Appalachian State announced earlier this summer as its 2021 athletic Hall of Fame Class, which included athletes from five different sports.
Headlining the class is record-setting cornerback Mark LeGree, a member of the class of 2010 who was a three-time All-American and a fifth-round selection of the Seattle Seahawks. LeGree holds the App State record with 10 interceptions and is third in the program’s history with 22.
Another record-holder who is part of the 2021 Hall class includes softball player Katie Boyd. Also included in the class are standout track and field thrower Malcolm Styers, men’s tennis player Bob Allsbrooks and the late wrestler George Sansone.
LeGree was a four-time Southern Conference champion and was a member of the Mountaineers 2007 FCS national championship team. He, along with linebacker Dexter Coakley, safety Corey Lynch and quarterback Armanti Edwards, is one of four Mountaineers to be named first-team All-American three times.
App State finished 45-11 in his career with the Mountaineers. He finished with 22 career interceptions, including three picks in a 2008 win over Wofford.
After being selected in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks, LeGree spent time with seven NFL teams. He also played in the CFL in 2014-15.
Boyd holds the Mountaineers’ softball record with 44 career home runs. She also holds school marks with a .357 batting average, a slugging percentage of .697, finished with 171 career walks and is second in the program with 125 RBIs. Boyd also is No. 5 in the program’s record books with 186 career hits.
Boyd, who was named the SoCon Player of the Week and a two-time SoCon Player of the Month, was a catcher from the App State softball team from 2008-11. She hit an App State career-best 17 home urns in 2009 and score 48 runs in 2011, also a school record.
Boyd was also in Sports Illustrated‘s Faces in the Crown in her freshman year after going 10-of-13 from the plate with four home runs, seven RBIs, seven runs scored and two stolen bases in a tournament at Kennesaw State.
Styers won nine SoCon championships in five different events while at Appalachian State. He ranks in the top five in App State history in all three throwing events and in the top seven in school history.
Styers was the 2010 SoCon outdoors champion in the shut put, discus and hammer. He also was the 2011 league champion in the hammer. Styers also was a part of the Mountaineers’ outdoor men’s champion teams in 2009, 2010 and 2011.
He is also the only three-time winner of the SoCon indoor 35-pound weight throw in league history. Styers was an honorable mention All-American in the hammer throw in 2011.
Sansone, who will be honored posthumously, was an All-American in 1968 and a two-time national qualifier. He finished fifth in the NAIA national tournament in 1968 and had a career record of 45-11.
Sansone was a four-year starter at 123-pounds and helped the Mountaineers to a 37-10-2 record while in college. He was an All-American his junior year when he went 12-3 and App State finished 8-4-1. Sansone finished 7-2 his freshman season when App State finished 9-0.
