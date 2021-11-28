LAFAYETTE, La. — As if the Dec. 4 Sun Belt Conference Championship Game didn't have enough storylines contributing to the suspense of the weekend, a new one was added on Nov. 28 when it was reported that Louisiana head coach Billy Napier has been hired as head coach at the University of Florida, according to a report by the Associated Press.
Florida has scheduled a news conference to introduce Napier on Dec. 5, a day after his final coaching duties for Louisiana in the Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference Championship Game vs. Appalachian State in Lafayette.
Although he has reportedly spurned offers from other university football programs in previous years, Napier's being hired away from the Ragin' Cajuns by Florida this week adds even more drama to the Sun Belt Conference championship game.
Louisiana walloped App State on Oct. 12, 41-13, in the schools' regular season matchup at Cajun Field, cementing the Ragin' Cajuns' opportunity to host the conference championship game.
For App State, Saturday's rematch at Louisiana is an opportunity for redemption, a chance to prove that the Oct. 12 performance was just a one-off event that put a blemish on an otherwise impressive 2021 campaign. In the larger picture, though, it is a chance to reclaim the Sun Belt Championship title it shared in 2016 and owned outright in 2017, 2018, and 2019.
For the nationally ranked Ragin' Cajuns (No. 20 in the media poll, No. 21 in the coaches poll), the Dec. 4 tilt is not only an opportunity to cement its place atop the SBC, but also a chance to prove that the Oct. 12 demolition of the Mountaineers was not a fluke. It may also be a chance to move up in the generally accepted national rankings, the AP media poll and AFCA Coaches poll.
In the lesser known, computer-generated SP+ poll, App State is ranked No. 31 among all FBS schools, while Louisiana is listed at No. 57. Created by Bill Connolly, the staff writer for ESPN describes SP+ as "a tempo-and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency."
In the Football Power Index (FPI) also reported by ESPN, App State is ranked No. 25, the best ranking of any Sun Belt team in the FPI, while Louisiana is at No. 52. Coastal Carolina, an early favorite in the SBC East Division, is ranked in between, at No. 43.
So a win by Louisiana may be seen as a statement performance, while a win by App State is what the computers expected. In the AP and Coaches polls, the Mountaineers have been ranked just outside the top 25, this week at No. 28, in both.
It will be much cooler in Lafayette on Dec. 4 than it was on Oct. 12, which may benefit the Mountaineers, who seemed to melt in the warm and steamy conditions of the first meeting. Weather.com forecasts temperatures in the low 70s for Dec. 4 in Lafayette, with it having rained in the morning. Humidity around game time is predicted to be about 82 percent.
In the Oct. 12 matchup, few things went the Mountaineers' way although there were some bright spots in both the running and passing game. Unfortunately for App State, the good was tarnished by turnovers (fumbles and interceptions), missed defensive assignments at the line of scrimmage as well as in the secondary, and uncharacteristically inconsistent blocking by the offensive line. That said, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns just seemed better prepared and a better football team on that day.
When Louisiana has the ball
Quarterback Levi Lewis is a southpaw, so keeping pressure on his left side and forcing him to scramble right (if not sacked) to make any passes downfield more awkward to throw seems a logical objective for the App State defense. Interestingly, Louisiana has scored exactly 89 points this season in each of the 1st, 2nd, and 4th quarters, and 108 in the 3rd period. Keeping them out of the red zone helps, defensively, because they have scored on 80 percent of their opportunities inside an opponent's 20-yard line, 73 percent having been TDs.
The Ragin' Cajuns are young and talented on offense. The running attack is led by redshirt sophomore RB Chris Smith (69.5 yards per game average), freshman RB Montrell Johnson (64.7 ypg), freshman Emani Bailey (47.9 ypg) and Lewis, a 5-10, 185 lb. senior from Baton Rouge (18.8 ypg). Smith had a 218 yards rushing performance at Arkansas State on Oct. 21.
On Oct. 12, the Cajun offensive line seemed more than capable of opening up big holes at the line of scrimmage, gaps that went unfilled by the Mountaineers' front seven.
Averaging 190.9 yards per game on the ground, Louisiana is No. 4 in the Sun Belt, just ahead of No. 5 App State (189.1)
In the Louisiana aerial attack, Lewis has a 138.8 efficiency rating, completing 202 of 330 pass attempts and just 4 interceptions while tossing 18 touchdowns. Trick passing plays are of course possible and running back Smith has one completion to his credit this season out of one attempt and it went for a TD. Smith's pass was something the Cajuns rolled out on Nov. 27 in a tightly contested matchup with Louisiana-Monroe, a 37 yard TD-scoring toss to ace wide receiver Kyren Lacy, a 6-3, 213 lb. freshman. Lewis' backup QB is Chandler Fields, who has seen only limited action this season.
Through the air, Louisiana has spread the ball around to seven primary receivers, including sophomore Peter LeBlanc (29.2 receiving ypg), sophomore Neal Johnson (23.9 ypg), freshman Dontae Fleming (25,9 ypg), freshman Kyren Lacy (24,6 ypg), freshman Errol Rogers, Jr. (16.0 ypg), junior Michael Jefferson (27.7 ypg) and redshirt senior Jalen Williams (17.4 ypg).
Louisiana is No. 3 in the Sun Belt in total offense (averaging 403.3 ypg) and evenly balanced between rushing (2,291 yards on the season) and passing (2,548).
In spite of its Oct. 12 showing in Lafayette, App State ranks No. 1 in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing an average of just 319.8 yards of total offense per game. It is the No. 1 ranked rushing defense, having allowed 113.4 yards per game and only 14 total TDs. The Mountaineers rank No. 3 in the SBC in pass defense, allowing 206.3 passing yards per game and the lowest number of TDs through the air (11).
When App State has the ball
Although the Mountaineers have long advertised themselves as a run-first football team, in 2021 the numbers suggest greater balance, at least in terms of productivity. App State has accumulated 3,010 yards gained through the air, including 24 passing TDs. On the ground, the Mountaineers have rushed for 2,249 yards while scoring 24 rushing TDs.
As a true freshman, running back Nate Noel emerged as the No. 2 rushing option for App State's offense. In 2021, as a sophomore, his opportunities seem evenly split with junior Camerun Peoples, who missed two games earlier in the season due to injury. Among Sun Belt rushers, Noel is ranked as No. 2 in the conference (86.2 ypg) and went over the 1,000 yards gained in the season on Nov. 27 against Georgia Southern, the first in the SBC to do so. People is ranked No. 3 in the SBC, averaging 76.4 ypg and tied for the league lead in TDs scored on the ground, at 13.
Graduate transfer quarterback Chase Brice turned heads in the 2021 regular season, his 2,901 yards the best in the Sun Belt by almost 350 yards. If there is a blemish, it is having hurled 10 INTs against 22 TDs, for an efficiency rating of 151.7. Brice has had two 300+ passing yard performances in 2021, 347 at home against Coastal Carolina and 326 at Georgia State.
Brice's top receiving weapons in super seniors Corey Sutton, Malik Williams and Thomas Hennigan, ranked No. 3, No. 6 and No. 9, respectively, in total receiving yards among all SBC receivers. In all statistical categories for receivers, the Mountaineer trio rank in the top 13 among all Sun Belt receivers. By comparison, Louisiana has one wide receiver in the SBC's top 25, Peter LeBlanc (No. 25).
Many view fellow super senior Jalen Virgil as the Mountaineers' most under-utilized receiver but it has been hard to get the opportunities for the speedster when competing with Sutton, Williams and Hennigan for snaps and targets.
Where Virgil has stood out above all others in the SBC is in kickoff returns. He had a 100-yard return for TD to open the season at Miami in Hard Rock Stadium, then on Nov. 27 closed the regular season with a 97 kickoff return for TD against Georgia Southern.
Also on special teams, Mountaineer placekicker Chandler Staton is ranked among the best in the nation in both field goal percentage (95 percent) and PATs (100 percent).
All in all, the Dec. 4 championship game promises to be high drama. Will App State bring its "A" game to the rematch, or will the Ragin' Cajuns give outgoing head coach Billy Napier a departure gift for his resume?
