BOONE — The Appalachian State Mountaineers will host the 1-0 University of North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, Sept. 3. Although a non-conference matchup, this game is a highly anticipated affair that is expected to draw a record crowd to Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Both teams are coming into the game looking very different from their 2019 matchup where App State won 34-31 at UNC.
The 2021 regular season carried contrasting results for the two teams, as Appalachian State went 10–4 and the Tar Heels emerged 6-7. However the final games ended similarly for both squads as Appalachian State lost 38–59 against Western Kentucky in the Boca Raton Bowl while UNC’s loss against South Carolina 21–38 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl spelled an end to their own season.
Casual fans might spot Saturday’s 56-24 score line, where the Tar Heels prevailed against HBCU Florida A&M University, and think that the Tar Heels should not be considered underdogs coming into the contest with App State. However, the FAMU Rattlers were notified on late Thursday, Aug. 25 — only three days before the game — that 25 of their 80 players were declared ineligible for that game.
UNC did indeed put up 608 yards of offense against FAMU, yet they were also gifted three turnovers that led directly to touchdowns. Such opportunities will likely not be available against the Mountaineers.
Redshirt freshman QB Drake Maye was under center for UNC last Saturday against the Rattlers, ending the night with a stat line of 29 of 37 for 294 yards and 5 TDs. He also added four carries for 55 yards. His running back partner, Omarion Hampton, rushed the ball 14 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns.
The UNC offense answered many questions that had been raised about them over the off-season. However, against a FAMU offense that was lacking many starters, the Tar Heels defenders still allowed 24 points and committed numerous penalties against.
For the hometown team, Appalachian State sixth-year QB Chase Brice returns for his second season for the Mountaineers, after he set a single-season passing record with 3,337 passing yards in 2021 — breaking a record set in 2009 by four-time conference champion Armanti Edwards. Head Coach Shawn Clark has said that returning a player like Brice “makes you sleep better at night.”
Brice however has a nearly brand new receiver corp. The top four receivers from the Mountaineers from last season have since graduated. Last season, those players accounted for nearly 75% of the teams catches and receiving touchdowns, and more than 80% of receiving yards.
To supplement that significant change on offense, App State will deploy a deep cadre of running backs, surely to devastating effect. Camerun Peoples led the Sun Belt with 14 rushing TDs in 2021, while only starting four games. Augmenting him, Nate Noel and Anderson Castle round out a quality backfield. Expect to see newly hired offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay utilize all three, as in 2021 Barbay oversaw an offense at Central Michigan that featured Lew Nichols II who led the NCAA in rushing yardage with 1848 on the ground.
Finally the Mountaineers Stephen Jones Jr. was tied for second in the NCAA in 2021 with five interceptions, three of which were returned for touchdowns. Jones Jr. will be one to watch as a leader on a defense that has experienced quite a bit of turnover since last season.
The matchup projects to be a high-scoring affair that will closely contested and will likely come down to who has the last possession. Should either teams defense step up, they will likely provide the impetus to secure the win.
Kickoff is slated for noon on Saturday Sept. 3 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
