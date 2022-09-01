APPvsUNC Sept 21 2019 File Photo

App State and UNC met in 2019, where App State won 34-31. UNC comes to Boone on Sept. 3 with the game set to kickoff at noon.

 Photo by Tim Cowie/Tim Cowie Photography

BOONE — The Appalachian State Mountaineers will host the 1-0 University of North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, Sept. 3. Although a non-conference matchup, this game is a highly anticipated affair that is expected to draw a record crowd to Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Both teams are coming into the game looking very different from their 2019 matchup where App State won 34-31 at UNC.

