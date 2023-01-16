Frank Ponce back

Frank Ponce is coming back to App State to be the offensive coordinator. 

 Photo courtesy App State Athletics

BOONE — App State has hired Frank Ponce to rejoin head coach Shawn Clark's staff as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Clark announced Monday.

Ponce served as the Mountaineers' co-offensive coordinator (passing game) and quarterbacks coach for six seasons from 2013-18 and then as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2021. He was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Miami Hurricanes in his hometown during the 2022 season.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.