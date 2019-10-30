NEW ORLEANS — App State women's basketball was picked to finish fifth in the Sun Belt, while Bayley Plummer and Pre Stanley were selected to the All-Sun Belt Preseason Team.
The league office announced the preseason conference teams and poll on Oct. 30.
It's the second straight season in which Stanley and Plummer were voted to the all-preseason squad. Plummer was named to the all-second team and Stanley to the third team.
The duo returns with two other starters in Ashley Polacek and Lainey Gosnell along with 11 returning letter-winners from last season's team that went 22-14 and won the Women’s Basketball Invitational championship.
The fifth-place prediction is the highest the Mountaineers have been picked to finish since joining the Sun Belt in 2014-15. App State went 10-8 conference games in 2018-19, which are the most victories the Mountaineers have collected since joining the league.
Appalachian also made its deepest run in the Sun Belt Tournament when it advanced to the semifinal round before falling to eventual champion, Little Rock.
Plummer put forth a historic junior season for the Mountaineers, where she shattered both the junior and single-season rebounding record with 463 boards. Her 12.9 rebounds per game were first in the Sun Belt and sixth in the country.
Plummer became one of eight players in league history to lead the conference in rebounding in back-to-back seasons. She posted double-digit rebounds in 28 of 36 games, including a streak of 15 straight games with 10 or more off the glass, which at one point was the longest streak in the country.
Plummer is 10 rebounds shy of becoming the third player in school history to pull down 1,000 career rebounds. Valorie Whiteside (1,369 rebounds) and Anna Freeman (1,008) are the other Mountaineers with 1,000 career rebounds. Recently, Plummer was named to the Lisa Leslie Award Watch List as one of the top 20 centers in the country.
Stanley is the team's leading returner in scoring after averaging 11.3 points per game in 2018-19. The junior became the Mountaineers' go-to scorer in March and April, where she averaged 17.1 points on 51.6 percent shooting over seven games.
The Rockledge, Fla., native was named the WBI Tournament MVP after posting numbers of 19.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists over the four-game stretch. Stanley scored at least 15 points in the final seven games of the season including a personal-high 28 points against Marshall.
App State will open the 2019-20 campaign next Tuesday at VCU in Richmond.
2019-20 Conference Women's Basketball Coaches' Preseason Poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Little Rock (6) - 127 pts, 2. Troy (4) - 123 pts, 3. UTA (1) - 120 pts, 4. South Alabama (1) - 119 pts, 5. Appalachian State - 100 pts , 6. Georgia State - 73 pts , 7. Coastal Carolina - 66 pts, 8. Louisiana - 64 pts , 9. Texas State - 59 pts , 10. Arkansas State - 44 pts, 11. Georgia Southern - 26 pts, 12. ULM - 15 pts
Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team
DJ Williams, Coastal Carolina (Senior, Guard, Moreno Valley, Calif.), Jada Lewis, Georgia State (RS-Junior, Guard, Power Springs, Ga.) , Kyra Collier, Little Rock (Senior, Guard, N. Little Rock, Ark.) , Savannah Jones, South Alabama (RS-Junior, Guard, Ocean Springs, Miss.) , Antoinette Lewis, South Alabama (Junior, Forward, Memphis, Tenn.)
Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team
Bayley Plummer, Appalachian State (Senior, Center, Thomasville, N.C.) , Alexis Brown, Georgia Southern (Senior, Guard, Madison, Ga.) , Tori Lasker, Little Rock (Junior, Guard, Mayflower, Ark.) , Claire Chastain, UTA (Sophomore, Guard, Shawnee, Okla.), Amber Rivers, Troy (Senior, Forward, Birmingham, Ala.)
Pre
Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team
Pre Stanley, Appalachian State (Junior, Guard, Rockledge, Fla.), Peyton Martin, Arkansas State (Junior, Forward, Pine Bluff, Ark.), Shaforia Kines, South Alabama (Senior, Guard, Birmingham, Ala.) , Katie Ferrell, UTA (Sophomore, Forward, Plano, Texas) , Japonica James, Troy (Senior, Forward, Mobile, Ala.)
Preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year
Antoinette Lewis, South Alabama (Junior, Forward, Memphis, Tenn.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.