BOONE — Appalachian State’s athletic department announced on Twitter it would name the plaza being constructed outside of Kidd Brewer Stadium after Hall of Fame coach Jerry Moore, and will also place a statue of Moore at the facility, which is north of the stadium.
Moore coached Appalachian State to three Division I-AA/Football Championship Subdivision national championships from 2005-07. His career at App State began in 1989 and went through the 2012 season.
He finished with a 24-year coaching record of 215-87.
Moore also guided the Mountaineers to a stunning 34-32 upset victory over then-No. 5 Michigan in 2007. The win was recently named the biggest upset in college football history by Sports Illustrated.
“We are excited to recognize Coach Moore with a permanent structure that is a testament to his legacy with this great university, Mountaineer athletics, Mountaineer football, the High Country community and throughout college football,” Appalachian State Athletic Director Doug Gillin said in a statement. “The impact he had on countless student-athletes, fans, alums and friends of Appalachian State University is immeasurable. Because of Coach Moore, those that took the field with him and many others who paved the way, the future of Appalachian State Athletics continues to be bright.”
Moore, who was selected for the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014, will be honored during football alumni reunion festivities on Aug. 31 before App State’s home football game Aug. 31 against former Southern Conference rival East Tennessee State.
Moore, who was inducted into the Appalachian State Hall of Fame in 2015, will also be a special guest at the 2019 App State Hall of Fame breakfast.
