BOONE — App State women's soccer team fell to Pitt 4-0 in the season opener on Aug. 10 at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.
The Mountaineers return to action on Sunday in the second match against the Panthers at noon at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.
App State's lone shot on goal came from Tess Cairney in the first 14 minutes of the contest. The attempt was a strike that was just short of passing the goal, which would've given App an early 1-0 edge and the momentum.
Seven minutes later, Pitt scored to take a 1-0 advantage, which would become the first half score after neither team found the back of the net.
The visitors added three scores in the second half to pull away. Leah Pais did most of the damage for the Panthers with two goals and an assist, while Amanda West and Nyla Allen scored.
Cairney led the Mountaineers with two shots while Holly Beaver, Lauren Murphy) and Olivia Cohen tallying shot attempts. Kerry Eagleston started in her 19th consecutive contest playing all 90 minutes with five saves.
