BOONE — Two wins with bonus points and one shutout enabled App State’s wrestling team to hang tough with No. 6 NC State, which won 24-12 in front of a standing-room-only crowd at Varsity Gym on Dec. 13.
In the first home dual of the season for the young Mountaineers (0-2), heavyweight Cary Miller won a 13-3 major decision against Colin Lawler and Codi Russell earned a technical fall by a 19-3 score against Tommy Cox at 133 pounds. App State's other victory came from Jonathan Millner, who won a 5-0 decision against A.J. Leitten at 149 pounds.
The Wolfpack posted a pair of one-point victories, as 17th-ranked Daniel Bullard overcame a late takedown from Thomas Flitz to win a 5-4 decision at 174 pounds and fourth-ranked Nick Reenan used a takedown in the closing seconds to win a 4-3 decision against Paul Carson at 197 pounds.
Making his season debut and trailing 3-2 in the third period, Reenan didn't rise to his feet for most of a lengthy review that followed an unsuccessful challenge from the Wolfpack. Carson had controlled the tempo of the match to that point, but Reenan erased his deficit with the late two points.
Millner improved to 14-1 on the season, Miller improved to 13-1 and Russell recorded his 12th victory. In a dual that began at 141 pounds, four of NC State's other five wins came from wrestlers ranked in the top 15.
No. 13 Tariq Wilson won a 6-2 decision against Bradley Irwin at 141, No. 2 Hayden Hidlay won a major decision against Matt Zovistoski at 157, No. 8 Thomas Bullard won a 6-2 decision against Will Formato at 165 and No. 2 Trent Hidlay won a major decision against Julian Gorring. The Wolfpack's Jakob Camacho, who started the year with a top-20 ranking, won a major decision against Sean Carter.
App State returns to action Dec. 18 at Little Rock.
