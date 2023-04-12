BOONE — App State baseball went toe-to-toe with No. 2 Wake Forest on Tuesday night in front of a record-setting crowd of 1,376 at Smith Stadium.

The Mountaineers (16-14, 6-5) led heading into the fifth inning before the Demon Deacons pulled away for the 10-4 win.

Cross pitch 2 vs WF

Caleb Cross fires a pitch from atop the mound during Tuesday's game versus Wake Forest. Cross performed admirably against the No. 2 team in the country —  throwing 62 balls through three innings, earning four strikeouts and only allowing two runs.
Welch pitch vs WF

Colin Welch delivered a solid 2.2 innings on the mound, only allowing one run by the Demon Deacons.
Cross swing vs WF

Hayden Cross (#35) delivered the final run for the Mountaineers in the ninth inning, hitting a sacrifice fly to allow teammate Dylan Rogers to reach home.

