Caleb Cross fires a pitch from atop the mound during Tuesday's game versus Wake Forest. Cross performed admirably against the No. 2 team in the country — throwing 62 balls through three innings, earning four strikeouts and only allowing two runs.
BOONE — App State baseball went toe-to-toe with No. 2 Wake Forest on Tuesday night in front of a record-setting crowd of 1,376 at Smith Stadium.
The Mountaineers (16-14, 6-5) led heading into the fifth inning before the Demon Deacons pulled away for the 10-4 win.
With the visitors (29-4, 12-2) up 2-1 in the bottom of the second inning, fifth-year App State senior Luke Drumheller led off the frame with an opposite field single to right field. Freshman Jonathan Xuereb then blasted an 0-1 pitch 457 feet over the wall in left-center to give App State a 3-2 lead. The home run was the first of Xuereb’s career, and the second longest App State home run hit at Smith Stadium in the TrackMan era.
Right-hander Caleb Cross started on the mound for the Mountaineers, and settled in after yielding a pair of RBI singles in the first inning. Cross struck out two in the second and two more in the third. He exited with App State ahead, 3-2.
Wake Forest reclaimed the lead in the fifth inning with five runs — highlighted by a two-run home run from Danny Corona.
The Deacons added a home run from Brock Wilken in the sixth inning, who also had a pair of doubles and scored four runs in the ballgame.
The Mountaineers finished strong on the mound as Collin Welch allowed just one run in 2.2 innings in relief, while Jackson Steensma, Zach Lewis, and Eli Ellington combined to strike out four across the final three innings in the ballgame, without giving up an earned run.
App State struck for the first time in the bottom of the first inning. Braxton Church was hit by a pitch to begin the ballgame, and after going first-to-third on an Xavier Morotna RBI single, he came into score on a single to center field from Hayden Cross. Cross extended his on-base streak to 19 consecutive games. He also threw out his 13th baserunner of the season from behind the plate.
Cross provided the Mountaineers final run of the ballgame with a sacrifice fly to center in the ninth inning to plate Dylan Rogers, who reached on an error to begin the frame.
App State will travel to Statesboro this weekend to face off with Georgia Southern in a three-game series. First pitch Friday is set for 6:30 p.m., with Saturday’s game scheduled for 2 p.m. The series will wrap up Sunday, with first pitch slated for 1 p.m. in the finale. All three games will be broadcast on ESPN+.
