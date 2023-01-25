BOONE — Less than 10 seconds after the home dual against the Duke Blue Devils began, Caleb Smith brought fans in Varsity Gym to their feet with a physical takedown.
Fans of the 19th-ranked Mountaineers had reason to cheer all night, as App State won the first nine matches in a 42-3 victory against Duke on Tuesday. The crowd of 968 witnessed eight of those wins produce bonus points in a one-sided affair that gave the Mountaineers their 10th victory over a Power Five program since JohnMark Bentley became head coach.
After climbing to its highest-ever ranking in the NWCA Coaches Poll earlier in the day — App State is No. 18 in the country in a different poll and has been as high as No. 16 in InterMat's rankings, back in 2016-17 — the Mountaineers improved to 7-2 overall by dominating their final nonconference dual against the Blue Devils.
Smith's fast start in Tuesday's opener at 125 pounds propelled him to a six-point pin with 20 seconds left in the second period — he was on the verge of a five-point tech fall with an 18-4 lead before securing the fall. Tommy Askey also earned six team points against Duke (3-7) with his second-period pin at 157, and a Duke forfeit at 174 allowed Will Miller to contribute six more points to the team score.
Jon Jon Millner delivered a takedown and nearly received back points seven seconds into his 21-4 tech fall at 149 pounds, and App State posted four major decisions: Ethan Oakley (13-3 win at 133 pounds), Will Formato (13-0 shutout at 165), Luke Uliano (11-1 win at 184) and Carson Floyd (11-2 win at 197). Duke's lone victory occurred in the last official match, with 20th-ranked Jonah Niesenbaum winning 3-2 against Triston Norris in the redshirt freshman's second career dual start.
Formato, who won 7-4 against Gabe Dinette last year in Durham, recorded a takedown 22 seconds into the rematch. A takedown and four-point near fall in the second period enabled him to open up a 9-0 lead.
Leading 2-1 after a second-period rideout, Uliano quickly followed a third-period reversal with a four-point near fall to take control of his match.
Facing Duke's Vincent Baker, who was coming off a Friday win against previously ranked Max Shaw of North Carolina, Floyd recorded a takedown in the first 15 seconds and led 4-1 with 1:51 in riding time after one period. Ahead 6-1 after two periods, Floyd used a third-period reversal and takedown to collect a bonus point.
The Appalachian Open on Saturday is next on the schedule, and App State will take a 3-0 league record to its SoCon dual at Gardner-Webb on Monday.
No. 19 App State 42, Duke 3
125: #11 Caleb Smith (APP) def. Ethan Grimminger (DU), fall (4:40)
