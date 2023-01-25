app state wrestle vs duke jan 24.jpg

App State wrestling hosted Duke on Jan. 24, downing the visitors 42-3.

 Photo by Andy McLean via App State Athletics

BOONE — Less than 10 seconds after the home dual against the Duke Blue Devils began, Caleb Smith brought fans in Varsity Gym to their feet with a physical takedown.

Fans of the 19th-ranked Mountaineers had reason to cheer all night, as App State won the first nine matches in a 42-3 victory against Duke on Tuesday. The crowd of 968 witnessed eight of those wins produce bonus points in a one-sided affair that gave the Mountaineers their 10th victory over a Power Five program since JohnMark Bentley became head coach.

