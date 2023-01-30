Sartorio vs Gardner-Webb.jpg

Mountaineer Jacob Sartorio (top) controls Abraham Preston of Gardner-Webb in a conference dual match on Monday, Jan. 30.

 Photo credit Andy McLean via App State Athletics

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — No. 19 App State took eight of 10 matches on the road Monday and posted a 32-6 win against Gardner-Webb to remain unbeaten in SoCon wrestling duals.

The Mountaineers (8-2, 4-0) are one of three SoCon teams without a league loss, joined by annual contenders Chattanooga and Campbell, who are also 4-0 in the league. App State hosts Chattanooga on Sunday at 3 p.m. and then hosts Campbell to open a SoCon tripleheader in Varsity Gym on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.