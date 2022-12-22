BOONE — App State's Will Miller has been named not just the SoCon Wrestler of the Week thanks to a 3-0 mark that included a big win at North Carolina, but also the NCAA National Wrestler of the Week.
Miller's unbeaten week included a 7-5 decision against eighth-ranked returning All-American Clay Lautt of North Carolina, a result that gave App State its final victory in a 19-16 road win at No. 21 UNC. Competing in a dual for just the second time, Miller delivered a tiebreaking takedown with 36 seconds left and finished on top to preserve the win.
Miller then went 2-0 in Tuesday night's pair of duals, starting with a 3-1 decision against Bellarmine's Devan Hendricks, a four-year starter who took a 46-28 career record to Boone. Miller capped the night with a 14-4 major decision against Queens' Sebastian Shered.
During the week, the Mountaineers defeated North Carolina, 19-16, before winning their other two duals via shutout with a score of 39-0 against Bellarmine and 50-0 versus Queens.
Miller has won nine of his last 11 matches, starting that streak with a 5-0 run to an individual title at the Keystone Classic.
Miller (174 weight class) joins Sean Carter and Jon Jon Millner as SoCon weekly winners from App State this season. Sean Carter (Jr., 133 WC) was selected on Nov. 9, while Jon Jon Millner (R-Sr., 149 WC) was honored on Nov. 23.
App State (3-1, 1-0 SoCon) will next hit the mats when they travel to Chattanooga, Tennessee, to compete in the Southern Scuffle on Sunday-Monday Jan. 1-2, 2022.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.