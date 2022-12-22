BOONE — App State's Will Miller has been named not just the SoCon Wrestler of the Week thanks to a 3-0 mark that included a big win at North Carolina, but also the NCAA National Wrestler of the Week.

Miller's unbeaten week included a 7-5 decision against eighth-ranked returning All-American Clay Lautt of North Carolina, a result that gave App State its final victory in a 19-16 road win at No. 21 UNC. Competing in a dual for just the second time, Miller delivered a tiebreaking takedown with 36 seconds left and finished on top to preserve the win.

