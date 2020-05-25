INDIANAPOLIS — What was good for football, men’s and women’s basketball in the NCAA on May 20 was good for the rest of the NCAA’s student-athletes two days later.
The NCAA voted May 20 to allow for voluntary on-campus for football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball to resume June 1. The vote to allow the rest of the NCAA student-athletes to begin workouts took place May 22.
The student-athletes have not been allowed to train under supervision of strength and conditioning coaches using equipment provided by the different universities. Players have been on their own to use their own equipment since workout gyms have been shutdown because of the pandemic.
This does not mean that organized practices will be permitted. This vote also does not override any restrictions levied by local governments or individual schools.
