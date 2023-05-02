Camerun Peoples signs with Carolina Panthers

Camerun Peoples signed on with the Carolina Panthers as a free agent after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft. At App, Peoples totaled 2,830 rushing yards, 33 rushing TDs, nine 100-yard games and a school-record 6.22 yards-per-carry average.

 Photo by Andy McLean via App State Athletics

BOONE — Seven App State Football alums officially joined the NFL this weekend as draft picks or free agent signees.

nick hampton and cooper hodges drafted.jpg

In the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday, Nick Hampton (left) was drafted 161st overall by the Los Angeles Rams, while Cooper Hodges (right) was selected 226th overall later in the day by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

An eventful day began with the Los Angeles Rams selecting pass-rushing standout Nick Hampton in the fifth round with the 161st overall pick and continued with the Jacksonville Jaguars taking offensive lineman Cooper Hodges, who is from nearby Glen St. Mary, Fla., in the seventh round with the 226th overall selection.

jourdan heilig app state spec team.jpg

Jourdan Heilig was a special teams ace — fitting since Heilig's nickname is "Ace" — recording 873 special teams snaps for the Mountaineers. Heilig also deputized as a backup linebacker at times for App State.
app oline Anderson Hardy signs with Kansas City

Anderson Hardy signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent. Hardy played in 44 career games and made 29 career starts, making the All-Sun Belt first team in 2022. While protecting Chase Brice, Hardy allowed only two sacks while protecting his quarterback's blind side.
steven jones jr app CB.jpg

Stephen Jones Jr. signed with the Tennessee Titans as a free agent over the weekend. At App State, Jones Jr. made seven career interceptions — returning four for touchdowns — had 34 passes defended and recorded 131 tackles.
henry pearson app TE.jpg

Henry Pearson played in 59 career games and made 43 starts at tight end, and made the All-Sun Belt second-team as a senior. Over the course of his career Peason totaled 58 catches for 897 yards and 11 touchdowns.

