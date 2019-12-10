BOONE — Appalachian State found out Dec. 8 it would face Alabama-Birmingham in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21.
The Mountaineers are going to their fourth straight bowl game after finishing 12-1 overall and winning at least a share of four straight Sun Belt Conference championships. The Mountaineers won their second-straight outright title after beating Louisiana 45-38 in the Sun Belt Conference championship game on Dec. 7.
But much has changed since that game. Eli Drinkwitz, the head coach that led the Mountaineers to the latest of those conference championships, was hired to be the new head football coach of Missouri on Dec. 10.
Assistant head coach and offensive line coach Shawn Clark was selected to be the interim head coach, pending the Board of Trustees approval, and will lead the Mountaineers into their game against Alabama-Birmingham. Clark has been the App State offensive line coach the past four seasons and was part of the staff that coached the Mountaineers to a 45-13 win over Middle Tennessee in the 2018 New Orleans Bowl.
“I would like to thank Chancellor Everts and Doug Gillin for trusting me with the opportunity to coach this team,” Clark said in a statement. “I love our team, and we will do everything we can to send off our seniors in the right way and give our young men a great bowl experience.”
Appalachian State set a conference standard by winning 11 regular season games in 2019. The Mountaineers also beat Power Five teams North Carolina 34-31 and South Carolina 20-15. App State also finished its Sun Belt regular season 7-1.
Alabama-Birmingham, which plays in the West Division of Conference USA. The Blazers finished with a 9-4 overall record and went 6-2 in the West Division.
