BOONE — Appalachian State’s football team’s Oct. 24 home game against Sun Belt rival Arkansas State has been tabbed as the program’s annual Black Saturday game. The matchup will also highlight Homecoming weekend on the App State campus.
App State previously announced the dates for the Hall of Fame Weekend (Sept. 5 vs. Morgan State), Family Weekend (Sept. 26 vs. Massachusetts), Heroes Day (Nov. 14 vs. Georgia State) and Senior Day (Nov. 28 vs. Troy). The Mountaineers also host Louisiana on national TV (ESPN2) on Wednesday, Oct. 7, in a matchup of last year’s Sun Belt championship game participants.
The Mountaineers will be playing Arkansas State in Boone for the first time since 2015. In eight of the past nine seasons, either the Mountaineers or Red Wolves have won the Sun Belt Conference championship.
