BOONE — When Appalachian State’s offense takes on Louisiana on Oct. 9, the Mountaineers will be averaging 47 points per game.
That’s a lot of points, although head coach Eliah Drinkwitz is quick to point out that App State’s defense and special teams have also contributed to that average. But App State’s offense has been churning out enough points to rank them fifth in the country in scoring.
Louisiana is the next team that will try to slow the Mountaineers down.
Appalachian State, which beat Louisiana two times in 2018, including the inaugural Sun Belt Conference championship game, has scored at least 34 points in each 2019 season game.
“The main thing is they’ve got a really veteran team,” Louisiana coach Billy Napier said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for the players they’ve got coming back. We played against these guys twice up there and 90 percent of their team is back, so certainly they know how to win. It starts with a veteran quarterback and they have a veteran group of tight ends, receivers and running backs, so this is a talented team.”
The Mountaineers stuck 56 points on Charlotte and on Coastal Carolina this year.
Drinkwitz likes the balance the Mountaineers have shown, but also likes how the team’s defense and special teams have contributed. App State cornerback Shaun Jolly returned an interception for a touchdown against Charlotte and defensive end Demetrius Taylor caused a fumble, recovered the ball and returned it for a touchdown against North Carolina.
“I think we’ve been playing complementary football,” Drinkwitz said. “I think we’re one of only a few teams that have gotten a defensive score and a special teams score in one of their first four games, so it’s not just the offense. I think we can play better offensively. We’re pushing to play better. The fact is that our defense and our special teams have set us up to have opportunities to score.”
The Mountaineers’ offense has produced plenty of touchdowns both through the air and through their running game. The Mountaineers’ rushing attack starts with running back Darrynton Evans, who has gained 471 yards and scored nine touchdowns.
One of those veteran players, App State quarterback Zac Thomas, has completed 71.8 of his passes, has thrown for 803 yards and seven touchdowns. Thomas Hennigan has caught 21 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns, while Corey Sutton has caught 12 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown.
“We obviously try to get the playmakers the ball,” Sutton said. “We try to utilize every player’s strengths whether it’s Darrynton or Virgil or Thomas or whether it’s Keishawn Watson or Corey Sutton. The thing we continually challenge our guys is whoever practices the best is going to get the ball and the opportunities in the game, so we challenge our guys to be better practice players.”
They face a Louisiana team that has three running backs who have gained more than 100 yards in a game. The Ragin Cajuns feature Trey Ragas, who gained 548 yards this season, Elijah Mitchell, who has 403 yards rushing, and Raymond Calais, who piled up 280 yards.
Drinkwitz said quarterback Levi Lewis must be accounted for. Lewis has passed for 980 yards and with touchdowns with two interceptions.
“They’ve got a tremendous offensive line with five returning starters,” Drinkwitz said. “They’ve got three running backs they rotate through. They have a dynamic quarterback that can created with the ball and with his feet. They’ve got unique formations using unbalanced personnel.”
