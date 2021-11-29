BOONE — Starting strong and finishing strong is a good way to make a positive impression in a basketball game. Leading from start to finish is even better.
Appalachian State's men's basketball team survived an early second half letdown, then rallied to defeat visiting Hartford on Nov. 29, 69-59, at the Holmes Convocation Center. Reported attendance was 1,259.
The weather may have been cold outside but the Mountaineers used a hot start after winning the opening tipoff to take a 15-point advantage into intermission, 38-23.
Even though the Hawks outscored App State in the second half, 36-31, the Mountaineers did just enough to hold onto a decisive advantage by contest's end.
Sophomore guard Michael Eads, Jr. poured in a game high 20 points, 13 of them coming in the first half to lead App State. While Eads came off the bench to make an impact, two starters also scored in double figures: Donovan Gregory (11 points) and Adrian Delph (12),
Appalachian is now 4-4 on the young 2021-22 season after a rugged start that included losses to Iona, Charlotte, Delaware, and Vermont vs. wins over East Tennessee State, William Peace, and Akron before the Nov. 29 victory vs. Hartford.
An America East Conference member of the NCAA Division I, Hartford is a frequent qualifier for the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, although now 0-6 after the loss in Boone. Young, tall, and athletic, the Hawks seemed talented enough, but frequently fell victim to turnovers. App State eagerly capitalized on Hartford's 17 turnovers, scoring 22 points off of them.
The Mountaineers started the game connecting on 6-of-15 shots from behind the arc (40 percent), which accounted for 18 of the team's first half points. Reflecting a balanced offensive attack, though, Appalachian also scored 16 points in the paint before intermission.
The second half saw the Mountaineers miss 9 consecutive attempts from behind the 3-point arc and that contributed significantly to Hartford's ability to narrow the deficit to a manageable 8 points with 7 minutes remaining in the game. But behind driving layups to the basket by Gregory and an assortment of long and mid-range jumpers by Eads, App State was able to stabilize and improve upon their point advantage.
IMPORTANT STATISTICAL NOTES
- App State edged Hartford in field goal percentage, 44 percent to 43 percent, but the Mountaineers were able to get off significantly more shots, 66-49, thanks to a pesky and disruptive defensive effort.
- Led by Eads, App State got significantly more production from the bench, 32 points vs. just 17 points from the Hawks reserves.
- App State was not that much taller than Hartford, if at all, but had a 38-24 advantage from points scored in the paint.
- In 11 of the Hawks' 17 turnovers, App State stole the ball, with four players (R J Duhart, Michael Almonacy, Michael Eads, Jr., and C J Huntley) being credited with 2 steals each.
SELECTED INDIVIDUAL SCORING
- APP - Michael Eads, Jr.: 20 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals
- APP - Adrian Delph: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block, 2 assists, 1 steal
- APP - Donovan Gregory: 11 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal
- APP - Michael Almonacy: 8 points, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 rebounds
- APP - Justin Forrest: 6 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists
- APP - CJ Huntley: 6 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 2 steals
- HAR - Austin Williams: 19 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals
- HAR - Briggs McClain: 14 points, 6 rebounds,
- HAR - Moses Flowers: 10 points, 3 rebounds
- HAR - Hunter Marks: 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks
- HAR - D J Mitchell: 9 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.