Boone, NC (28607)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers in the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.