BOONE — Appalachian State’s 20-15 victory over South Carolina on Nov. 9 got the Mountaineers back into the top 25 of the Amway Coaches poll.
App State is ranked 24th in the coaches poll, one spot in front of Indiana and one below Texas. The Mountaineers was ranked in the top 25 for three weeks, and reached 20th in the AP and the coaches poll for two weeks, until a 24-21 loss to Georgia Southern on Oct. 31 knocked out App State from each poll.
App State did not crack the AP top 25 this week, but is one spot below No. 25 Oklahoma State. App State has 73 points and is one spot in front of Kansas State, which has 67. Oklahoma State finished with 77 points.
Cincinnati (17), Memphis (18), Boise State (19), SMU (20) and Navy (21) are the Group of Five conferences that are ranked in the AP poll.
The coaches poll ranked those teams in the same positions in its poll. LSU’s victory over Alabama earned the Tigers the No. 1 ranking in both polls, which both ranked Alabama fourth overall.
