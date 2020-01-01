BOONE — It’s been a while since the Appalachian State men’s basketball team has played in front of its home fans.
The Mountaineers, who last played at home Dec. 3 in a 90-58 win over Division II St. Andrews, hosts Georgia State on Jan. 2 in the first of three home Sun Belt Conference games in six days. App State followed with a Jan. 4 game against Georgia Southern and a Jan. 6 game against visiting Louisiana.
The Mountaineers have not played a Division I game at home since they beat Charlotte 64-55 on Nov. 21.
App State is off to a 2-0 start against the Sun Belt, having beaten South Alabama on Dec. 19 and Troy two days later. The Mountaineers fell 72-60 at N.C. State on Dec. 29 in App State’s final game of 2019.
First-year App State head coach Dustin Kerns was appreciative of the support the Mountaineers received at N.C. State and hopes those fans show up for the App State game against Georgia State, which begins at 7 p.m.
“It’s nice to be back at home,” App State coach Dustin Kerns said. “We haven’t been at home since December and I encourage people to come out of the High Country to come out and support us like they did today.”
Appalachian State (8-5), is 4-0 at the Holmes Center this season, having beaten Ferrum, East Carolina, Charlotte and St. Andrews in Boone. The Mountaineers’ win over Charlotte sparked a string of five victories out of six games before App State fell to North Carolina State.
“We’ve got to get back and embrace that the Sun Belt is a very competitive league,” Kerns said. “It’s going to be nice to get home. We’ve been on the road for a while and we were 3-1 during that stretch. It’s hard to win on the road, so that’s a big confidence boost for our team, but it’s going to be nice to see some familiar faces at the Holmes Center.”
Appalachian State guard Justin Forrest has scored at least 25 points in the Mountaineers’ last three games. He scored 25 points, grabbed five rebounds, three assists and had four steals against N.C. State.
Forrest and the rest of the App State defense will have to guard against Georgia State’s perimeter shooting. The Panthers are shooting a Sun Belt Conference best 39.7 percent from 3-point range, but are sixth in the conference in overall shooting at 44.4 percent.
The Panthers are led in scoring by Corey Allen, who averages 15.6 points per game. Kane Williams chips in 14.2 points per outing.
Forrest is second in the Sun Belt in scoring with 18.3 points per game. Isaac Johnson leads the conference in rebounding with 8.9 boards per game, but left the N.C. State game after a hard foul in the second half. He returned to the game, but left soon afterward.
Kerns said after the game that Johnson had sore ribs after the fall and his status is unsure going into the Georgia State game.
