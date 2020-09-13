BOONE — After beginning the 2020 season unranked, Appalachin State’s football team cracked the Associated Press poll, which was released Sept. 13.
The Mountaineers are tied with Kentucky for 23rd in the poll with 238 points. Appalachian State beat Charlotte 35-20 Sept. 12 and jumped back into the Top 25.
The Mountaineers are no strangers to the poll. The finished the 2019 season ranked No. 19 in the AP poll.
App State is not the highest-ranking Sun Belt team. Louisiana, which upset then No. 23 Iowa State Sept. 12 31-14, is ranked 19th. Marshall, App State’s opponent on Sept. 19, received two votes in the poll.
Clemson is No. 1 followed by Alabama and Oklahoma. Georgia and Florida round out the top five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.