BOONE — The Appalachian State men's basketball team overcame a 15-point halftime deficit in a 70-65 win over 10th seed Coastal Carolina on March 9.
The Mountaineers victory is App State's second ever win in the Sun Belt Tournament. The Mountaineers (18-14) advance to the Sun Belt Tournament Quarterfinals and will take on third seed Texas State at 8 p.m. on March 11 in San Marcos, Texas.
The Chanticleers (16-17) shot 55.2 percent (16-of-29) from the field in the opening half and took a 37-22 lead into halftime.
In the second half, App State scored the first five points out of the locker room to trim its deficit to 37-27. Following a Coastal Carolina basket, the Mountaineers reeled off six consecutive points to pull within 39-35 with 14:43 remaining. Coastal Carolina pushed its lead back to nine points, before the Mountaineers drew within two on a basket by Hunter Seacat with 8:13 remaining.
The Chanticleers pushed their lead back to 55-50, before the Mountaineers stormed back with a 10-2 run to open a 60-57 edge with 4:32 left. Coastal Carolina scored on its next possession, but the Mountaineers came right back with layups from Justin Forrest and Isaac Johnson to take a 64-59 lead with just over two minutes remaining.
Coastal Carolina eventually cut the App State lead a point at 66-65, before O’Showen Williams drained a pair of free throws to make the score 68-65 with 17 seconds left. App State got a defensive stop when the Chanticleers missed a potentially game tying three in the closing seconds. Johnson pulled down the rebound and iced the game with a pair of free throws.
Johnson tallied his team-high eighth double-double of the season with a career-high 24 points and 10 rebounds. Forrest added 13 points off the bench and Williams had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for App State.
Seacat also reached double figures in scoring with 12 points on 5-of-6 (83.3 percent) shooting, to go along with five rebounds and three assists.
App State had to overcome Coastal Carolina’s DeVante Jones, who finished with a game-high 29 points. Jones made 11-of-12 shots from the field, and also pulled down eight rebounds.
App State held a brief 37-36 edge in rebounding, including a 13-7 advantage on the offensive glass. The Mountaineers also shot 60.9 percent (14-of-23) from the field in the second half and finished 22-of-53 (41.5 percent) in the game.
Appalachian State 70, Coastal Carolina 65
Coastal Carolina 65 (16-17, 8-12 Sun Belt)
Ceaser 4-10 0-0 8, Burton 1-3 0-0 2, Green 3-8 0-0 8, Jones 11-12 5-9 29, LeGania 1-4 0-0 2, Peterson 0-1 0-0 0, Gumbs-Frater 5-13 0-0 12, Kitenge 0-0 0-0 0, Hippolyte 1-3 0-0 0, Cook 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 27-57 5-7 65.
Appalachian State 70 (18-14 11-19 Sun Belt)
Johnson 8-15 8-11 24, Lewis 2-3 2-4 6, Seacat 5-6 2-3 12, Williams 3-13 5-10 13, Delph 0-3 0-2 0, Forrest 3-8 5-8 13, Bibby 0-1 0-0 0, Gregory 1-3 0-0 2, Lewis Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 22-53 22-38 70.
Halftime score—Coastal 37, App State 22. 3-point goals—Coastal 6-17 (Jones 2-2, Green 2-4, Gumbs-Frater 2-6, LeGania 0-1, Peterson 0-1, Hippolyte 0-1, Ceaser 0-2; App State 4-20 Forrest 2-6, Willliams 2-9, Johnson 0-1, Bibby 0-1, Delph 0-3), Rebounds—Coastal 36 (Ceaser 11), App State 37 (Johnson 10). Assists—Coastal 10 (DeVante 5), App State 15 (Williams 6). Turnovers—Coastal 16, App State 11. Total fouls—Coastal 28, App State 11. Fouled out—Coastal, LeGania, Hippolyte. Technical fouls—None. Att.—1,,053.
