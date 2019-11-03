BOONE — It was 2007 when the Appalachian State football team took on a Michigan team that had an eye on playing in the Rose Bowl and winning a national championship.
Appalachian State pulled off what many sports fans call the biggest upset in college football history, a 34-32 stunner that those in the High Country and beyond will never forget.
Twelve years later, the Appalachian State men’s basketball team will make a trip to Ann Arbor, Mich., with its eye on upsetting the Wolverines on Nov. 5. App State, led by first-year coach Dustin Kerns, is not coming off an FCS championship as the Mountaineers’ football team did the year before beating Michigan.
Then again, Michigan’s men’s basketball team is not ranked No. 5 nationally, as the Wolverines were in 2007.
But, Michigan’s basketball team received two votes in the first Associated Press poll this season. The Wolverines’ instate rival, Michigan State, is the top-ranked team in the country.
Still, a Mountaineers victory would be a big beginning for Kerns, who takes over a program that has not had a winning season since 2010-11 when Jason Capel coached App State to a 16-15 record. The Mountaineers have not been to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament since 2000.
“We’re always going to attack the elephant in the room with our team, and the reality is that our program has had eight straight losing seasons,” Kerns said. “That’s the reality. I’ve talked to our team about that because to change it, we need to talk about it. We have to be better defensively. We have got to be committed to that.”
Kerns is determined to change that with an emphasis on playing suffocating defense that creates offensive scoring chances.
“The way we play, we’re not going to sit around and watch one player,” Kerns said of App State’s offense. “It’s got to be a collective effort.”
Appalachian State will find out what life will be like without four-year starter Ronshad Shabazz, who recently was drafted into G League by the College Park Skyhawks. Shabazz scored 2,067 points in his career with the Mountaineers and averaged 18.3 points per game last season.
The Mountaineers return four starters, including 6-foot-9 senior forward Isaac Johnson, junior guard Justin Forrest and sophomore guard Adrian Delph. Forrest averaged 16.2 points per game and Johnson chipped in 10.0 points and grabbed 8.6 rebounds per game.
Hunter Seacat (6-9, 235 pounds), who started 31 of the Mountaineers’ 32 games last season, returns at the center position. He averaged 5.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game last season.
App State also returns senior backup point guard O’Showen Williams, junior guard Michael Bibby, and former Watauga standout guard Bryant Greene walked on to the Mountaineers’ roster. Including Greene, the Mountaineers have six freshmen on their roster.
“We’re still trying to build habits,” Kerns said. “We’re still getting guys to play for one another, but there is still an identity forming. There is a collective group starting to form together.”
Kerns said he wants the team’s identity to be on the defensive side of the floor. Still, he knows that the Mountaineers are going to have to find ways to score in a half-court offense.
Shabazz made 79 3-point baskets last season, which led the team. Forrest made 64-of-177 shots from 3-point range and Delph made 39-of-106 from the 3-point line.
Kerns also feels the App State guards can also generate offense by driving to the basket and getting to the foul line.
“We return guys who can make some shots, but I think a strength of ours is having bigger guards who can attack the rim and get to the free throw line,” Kerns said. “We can find ways to score that way, especially since the moving of the 3-point line back a little bit. But, I think we’ve got to find that collective effort defensively and find that identity. Our team has heard me say this a lot: Our defense has to dictate our offense.”
The Mountaineers return from Michigan to play two home games. The first is against Ferrum on Nov. 7 and the next is Nov. 12 against East Carolina.
Appalachian State plays in the Spartan Invitational in Greensboro, starting Nov. 15 against Montana State. App State plays against Tennessee Tech University on Nov. 16 and plays against UNC Greensboro on Nov. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.