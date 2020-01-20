WEST POINT, N.Y. — Army head coach Jeff Monkey has announced the hire of Greg Gasparato to the Black Knights' coaching staff Jan. 18. Gasparato will be one of the 14 full-time assistants and will work on the defensive side of the ball.
"I am excited to welcome Greg Gasparato to Army West Point," Monken said in a statement. "He brings a wealth of experience to our defense, having coached both the front seven and the secondary. The relationship he has with Coach (Nate) Woody and the work they've done together over the years, along with his passion for coaching and player development makes him a tremendous fit for our staff."
"Coach Gasparato is a tremendous coach that has had success at every position he has coached and every team he's a part of," Woody, a former defensive coordinator at Appalachian State, said in a statement. "I'm fortunate to have known Coach Gasparato for nearly 15 years and I've seen firsthand his attention to detail, his enthusiasm for the game and his love for his players. I feel blessed to have the opportunity to work with him again."
"I would like to thank coach Monken for the opportunity to join this tremendous institution," Gasparato said in a statement. "Having the chance to work with young men at the United States Military Academy is truly a blessing and an honor. My family and I are extremely excited to be a part of the Brotherhood that is Army Football."
Gasparato just finished his second season coaching the Appalachian State safeties in his second stint with the program. In 2019, the Mountaineer defense had top 30 national statistical rankings, including in defensive touchdowns scored, third-down conversion percentage, takeaways, interceptions, sacks, pass efficiency defense, scoring defense, tackles for loss yardage, yards allowed per play, total defense, rushing touchdowns allowed, fumble recoveries, rushing defense and TDs allowed.
In helping App State win the inaugural Sun Belt Championship Game and win a fourth-straight bowl game in 2018, Gasparato had three safeties recognized as All-Sun Belt selections by PFF College Football: Desmond Franklin, Austin Exford and Josh Thomas. They combined for nine interceptions in 2018 and were the three highest-graded safeties in the Sun Belt according to the PFF College site.
Gasparato worked as a defensive graduate assistant at App State from 2013-14 and spent 2015-17 as the inside linebackers coach at FCS power Wofford. He also coordinated the special teams unit.
The Terriers won the Southern Conference, reached the FCS quarterfinals and finished 10-3 during a 2017 season where they ranked 26th nationally in total defense. They were fifth in total defense, 11th in rushing defense and 22nd in passing defense during the 2016 season.
Gasparato played safety at Wofford from 2005-08 and graduated in 2009 with a finance degree. He began his coaching career at Richland Northeast High School in Columbia, S.C., in 2010, coached defensive backs at Juniata (Pa.) College in 2011 and coached outside linebackers at Brevard College in 2012. He became a graduate assistant at Appalachian State during the same year in which Scott Satterfield made his debut as the Mountaineers' head coach.
In his previous stop with the Mountaineers, Gasparato assisted with App State's linebackers while pursuing a master's degree in educational media. As a college player, he started two games during the 2007 season that Wofford shared the Southern Conference championship with App State.
