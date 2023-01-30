faith alston vs Louisiana.jpg

Faith Alston (#11) dribbles with the ball on Saturday, Jan. 28. Alston was posted the second highest point total versus Louisiana, notching 16.

 Photo credit Andy McLean via App State Athletics

BOONE, N.C. – The App State women's basketball team fell to Louisiana, 65-51, at the Holmes Convocation Center on Saturday.

Despite some hot 3-point shooting by the Mountaineers in the first quarter, the Black and Gold faced a scoring drought in the second half that gave the Ragin' Cajuns enough momentum to go on a 17-0 scoring run in the final period.

