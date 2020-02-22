BOONE — The App State men's basketball team outscored Troy 41-27 in the second half en route to a 68-59 victory on Feb. 22 on Alumni Day.
Appalachian State improved to 16-13 on the season and 10-8 in conference play. The 16 victories this year are the most for the Mountaineers since also winning 16 games in the 2010-11 season. In addition, Appalachian State’s 10 conference victories are a new Sun Belt high and most since the 2010-11 season.
The Mountaineers also celebrated Alumni Day as part of its 100th anniversary celebration. In all, App State welcomed back over 50 former members of the program.
The Mountaineers jumped out to an early 13-6 lead, only to see the Trojans (9-20, 5-13 SBC) respond with the next 10 points. Troy held the remainder of the lead for the half and took a 32-27 lead into the intermission.
App State opened the second half with a 12-2 spurt to jump in front 39-34 with just over 16 minutes left. Following a pair of Troy free throws, the Mountaineers scored six straight points to open a 45-36 edge with 13:18 to go.
The Trojans trimmed the App State lead to five, but the Mountaineers came right back with 11 straight points to take their largest lead of the game at 56-40 with 7:59 remaining. Troy would cut the Appalachian State lead to seven points, but could get no closer.
Justin Forrest paced the Mountaineers in scoring with 24 points. Forrest, who added six rebounds, also went over the 500-point plateau on the season, becoming the 19th player in program history to accomplish the feat.
O’Showen Williams reached double figures for the seventh consecutive game with 15 points. Isaac Johnson finished with his sixth double-double of the season with 13 points, 10 rebounds and a team-high tying four assists.
Defensively the Mountaineers limited Troy to 30.2 percent shooting and a 19.2 percent mark 5-of-26 on three-pointers. In the second half, the Trojans shot just 25.0 percent from the field and 2-of-12 from beyond the arc.
App State finished with a 23-of-52 mark from the field, including 16-of-26 (61.5 percent) in the second half. The Mountaineers also held a 16-6 advantage in fast break points.
Appalachian State 68, Troy 59
Troy 59 (9-20, 5-13 Sun Belt)
Stampley 1-5 5-6 7, Simon 3-5 0-0 6, Small 1-5 2-2 4, Williams 2-9 2-3 7, Norman 1-4 2-2 5, Gordon 4-20 2-2 11, T. Williams 2-4 2-2 7, Waters 3-5 1-1 8, Thomas 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 19-63 16-19 59.
Appalachian State 68 (16-13 10-8)
Johnson 4-12 5-7 13, Lewis 1-6 0-1 2, Seacat 2-3 1-2 5, O’Showen 4-8 6-7 15, Delph 3-6 1-2 9, Forrest 9-16 4-6 24, Bibby 0-1 0-0 0, Gregory 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 17-25 68.
Halftime score—Troy 32, App State 27. 3-point goals—Troy 5-26 (Walters 1-1, Williams 1-1, Norman 1-4, Williams 1-6, Gordon 1-7, Thomas 0-1, Stampley 0-1, Simon (0-1), Small 0-4), App State 5-18 (Delph 2-4, Forrest 2-5, Williams 1-5, Bibby 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Rebounds—Troy 41 (Stampley, Gordon 6), App State 37 (Johnson 10). Assists—Troy 10 (Gordon 6), App State 11 (Johnson, Forrest 4). Turnovers—Troy 11, App State 10. Total fouls—Troy 22, App State 17. Fouled out—Seacat. Technical fouls—None. Att.—2,137.
