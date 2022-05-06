One month into the pro baseball season, there have been plenty of highlights for former Mountaineers, now playing at the next level.
Jeffrey Springs, LHP, Tampa Bay Rays, MLB
The Belmont, N.C. native has been one of the most dominant relief pitchers in baseball so far this season. Though eight appearances (one start) for Tampa Bay, he has allowed just one run over 9.2 innings of work. Springs has struck out 12 while walking just three this season, and has held opposing hitters to a .152 mark at the plate. Springs was originally a 30th round selection by the Texas Rangers in 2015, and was acquired by Tampa Bay ahead of last season in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, where he spent the 2020 season.
Jaylin Davis, OF, Boston Red Sox, Triple-A
Davis made his return to the major leagues this weekend with Boston, after the Red Sox claimed him off of waivers from San Francisco earlier in the week. Davis went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles in his first start for the Red Sox, Sunday, against the Orioles at Camden Yards. Davis also pinch-ran in Saturday’s contest. The outfielder was optioned to Triple-A Worcester following the weekend due to MLB rosters shrinking from 28 to 26 players after the first month of play. The Greensboro, N.C. native began the season in Triple-A with the Giants, playing for the Sacramento River Cats, where he hit .295 with two homers, three doubles, and seven RBI in 10 games.
Chandler Seagle, C, San Diego Padres, Double-A
Seagle is the primary backstop for the San Antonio Missions this season, playing in 14 games so far this year. He has nine hits on the campaign, including three doubles, and has walked four times, and scored five runs. He has also guided the Missions pitching staff to a 3.33 ERA and a .202 opponent’s batting average over the last week of play.
Matt Brill, RHP, Washington Nationals, Double-A
The Coal Valley, Ill. native has been sensational for Double-A Harrisburg so far this season. Brill is 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA in nine appearances out of the bullpen for the Senators, going a perfect 7-for-7 in save opportunities. He has struck out nine batters on the year, with opponents hitting just .176 against him. Brill also reached Double-A last season as a member of the Diamondbacks organization. He has lowered his ERA by nearly five-and-a-half runs since joining the Nationals organization.
Colin Schmid, LHP, St. Louis Cardinals, High-A
Schmid is in his fifth season with the Cardinals organization, beginning the 2022 campaign for High-A Peoria. He has made four outings this season striking out five, while holding opponents to a .176 mark at the plate. Schmid was originally drafted by the Cardinals in the 13th round in 2018.
Jack Hartman, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates, Single-A
Hartman continues to rehab following Tommy John surgery which has delayed the start to his professional career, after being drafted by the Pirates in the fourth round in 2020. Harman was recently assigned to the Bradenton Marauders where he is expected to begin his career once he comes off the injured list.
Kaleb Bowman, RHP, German Bundesliga
Bowman is in the midst of his second season in Germany, and his fourth season oversees, previously playing in Canada and Australia. The 2019 App State grad has allowed just two earned runs in 25 innings this season, while striking out 46 and walking just three. Bowman has increased his fastball velocity to 95 mph, while complementing the heater with a slider and a splitter. He has also deployed multiple arm slots this season, and hopes to earn himself an opportunity with an affiliated club.
