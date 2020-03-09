BOONE — The Appalachian State men’s basketball team will host Coastal Carolina in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament at the Holmes Center at 7 p.m. on March 9.
Appalachian State plays Coastal Carolina just 10 days after falling 84-77 to the Chanticleers at the Holmes Center on Feb. 29. The Mountaineers fell behind by 19 points in the second half, but rallied to within four points before Coastal held on to win.
The Mountaineers were led in scoring by O’Showen Williams, who finished with 19 points. App State also got 17 points and 12 rebounds from Isaac Johnson and a double-double from Hunter Seacat, who scored 13 points and also grabbed 12 rebounds.
Appalachian State (17-14, 11-9) is the sixth seed of the tournament. Coastal Carolina (16-16, 8-12) is the 10th seed. The Chanticleers knocked off Texas-Arlington 63-62 in Arlington, Texas on March 7.
