BOONE — There are several reasons why Appalachian State’s next game, which is Saturday at home against Charlotte, is a big one.
The first, of course, is any game worth playing is worth winning. The Mountaineers proved that by beating visiting East Tennessee State 42-7 on Aug. 31 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Another reason is there is a large contingent of Appalachian State fans living in the Charlotte area. Chances are many of them will make the trip to Boone to see the game, which begins at 3:30 p.m.
But, it could be argued that the biggest reason is to show potential Charlotte recruits they should consider playing at Appalachian State instead of for the 49ers, who play in Conference USA.
“I can tell it’s important based on the regional matchup, based on the state, based on the energy they’ve put into it in that part of the state and based on the energy we’ve put into it with recruiting,” App State coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “I know it’s an important place for us and we’ve got a lot of fans down there and I know they’re a good football team.”
Appalachian State could be going into the game shorthanded. Drinkwitz said that offensive tackle Victor Johnson and safety Desmond Franklin, both who left the ETSU game because of injuries, were “day-to-day.”
“Questionable would be 50-50, and both those guys will be questionable,” Drinkwitz said. Specifics about each injury were not released.
Drinkwitz said backup Camerun Peoples, a redshirt freshman, will not play against Charlotte because an injured right leg. Peoples left the game against East Tennessee State after being tackled from behind on a 17-yard run.
Drinkwitz also announced that Corey Sutton’s suspension was extended to the Charlotte game. Sutton was suspended for the East Tennessee State game for breaking undisclosed team rules.
Sutton was arrested and charged by Boone Police with possession of marijuana on June 7 following a stop on N.C. Hwy. 105 because of a left headlight not working.
The Mountaineers will face a Charlotte team that took a 49-29 win over Gardner-Webb on Aug. 31. Charlotte is coached by Will Healy, the former head coach at Austin Peay, who was hired after Brad Lambert was fired after the 49ers went 1-11 in 2017 and 5-7 in 2018.
Healy’s first season in charge of Austin Peay was 2016 and ended a disastrous 0-11, but the program finished 8-4 overall, 7-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference the next season. After the Governors finished 5-6 in 2018, Charlotte hired him to run the 49ers’ program.
“Will is a really good football coach,” Drinkwitz said. “He is one of the hottest coaches in the country after what he did at Austin Peay two years ago and getting that turned around.”
Appalachian State is playing the 49ers for the second straight year. The Mountaineers, led by quarterback Zac Thomas, who threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns, beat UNCC 45-9 last season.
Thomas also ran for a 5-yard touchdown in the first quarter, but the Mountaineers finished with just 139 yards on the ground. App State ran for 277 yards in its win over East Tennessee State and Drinkwitz feels the Mountaineers can improve on its rushing attack from last year.
“They’ve got a very good (defensive) scheme,” Drinkwitz said. “They’ve got a very good set of players and when you watch the tape from last year, we’ve got to be better in the trenches.”
Charlotte’s returning running back Benny LeMay, who gained 1,243 yards in 2018, returns this season. The Mountaineers’ defense held LeMay to 35 yards on seven carries and held the 49ers to just 95 yards on 43 carries in their game last season.
Drinkwitz said the Mountaineers would have to play disciplined defense to be successful against the 49ers, which runs a lot of run-pass option plays. He said the Mountaineers made some mistakes reading the development of plays against ETSU, although he felt the miscues were correctable.
“They return a really good running back, a 1,000-yard back last year and he’s one of the best in Conference USA,” Drinkwitz said. “They’ve got a new scheme. They use a lot of unbalanced formations, a lot of RPOs, so we’ve got to make sure we don’t have the same things we had last week with (wrong reads). They’re going to force us to be disciplined.”
