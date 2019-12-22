TROY, Ala. — App State men’s basketball overcame a 12-point second half deficit in a 70-65 win at Troy on Dec. 21.
The Trojans (5-8, 1-1 SBC) opened a 61-49 lead with 13:18 left to play in the game. From there, App State (8-4, 2-0) held Troy without a point for an 8:43 span, scoring 12 points in the process to tie the game at 61-61.
Troy answered with a pair of free throws, but the Mountaineers tied the score at 63-63 on a layup from O’Showen Williams with 3:52 to play.
The Trojans came right back with a basket to take the lead back at 65-63, but from there, it was all Mountaineers. Isaac Johnson tied the game at 65-65 with a jumper at the 2:28 mark of the second half, and Justin Forrest gave App State the lead with a 3-pointer with 1:45 remaining.
Troy could get nothing going and the Mountaineers got free throws from Hunter Seacat and Johnson down the stretch to cap the victory.
App State’s 8-4 start to the season is the best for the program since the 2006-07 season, when the Mountaineers started 9-3. The two Sun Belt wins to open conference play marks just the second time the Mountaineers have won their first two Sun Belt games, also accomplishing the feat in 2017-18.
The Mountaineers also won their first two conference games on the road for the first time since the 2008-09 season, when App State began Southern Conference play with road victories at Furman and Wofford.
Troy jumped out to an early 10-3 lead, before App State answered with seven straight points to tie the score at 10-10. With the Trojans leading 17-12, the Mountaineers went on a 9-0 spurt to take a 21-17 edge with 9:36 left in the opening half. Later in the half, Troy snapped a 28-28 tie with six straight points and took a 45-39 lead into the break.
Forrest paced App State with a game-high 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting and a 4-of-8 clip from deep, to go along with five rebounds and three assists.
Johnson added 15 points and a game-high eight rebounds, while Seacat tallied nine points and five rebounds. Williams chipped in with six points, five rebounds and a game-high four assists.
App State shot 45.3 percent (24-of-53) from the field and held the Trojans to 31.8 percent (21-of-66) shooting, including just 25.0 percent (7-of-28) in the second half.
The Mountaineers return to action on Dec. 29 at NC State in their non-conference finale at 4 p.m. on ACC Network. App State then returns to Boone for three straight Sun Belt games, beginning at 7 p.m. on Jan. 2 against Georgia State
