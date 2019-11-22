BOONE — Appalachian State’s defensive goal was to turn Charlotte into jump shooters.
The Mountaineers achieved that goal, especially in the first half. Charlotte made just 5-of-24 shots in the first half, including 3-of-14 from 3-point range during that time. App State built a big lead and used it to claim a 64-55 win over Charlotte in front of 2,203 Holmes Center fans Nov. 21.
Appalachian State (4-3) claimed a 26-7 lead with 3:26 left in the first half. Charlotte finally hit two 3-pointers inside 2:20 left in the first half, but App State took a 30-17 lead into halftime.
“That’s the way we play and that’s the way they play,” Kerns said. “Defensively, we’re almost identical. We’re going to pack it in and make you go over the top and make you shoot affected shots. Our defense is based on you can’t get in the paint. They had 20 points in the paint and that’s pretty good.”
Appalachian State led for 38:08 of the game, but saw a 56-41 lead shrink to 59-52 with 49.5 seconds. Appalachian State, which missed four straight foul shots, two of them being the front end of one-and-one free throws, made 5-of-8 foul shots in the final 47.0 seconds of the game.
Charlotte also turned its shooting around in the second half by making 13-of-25 shots from the field. Charlotte made just 4-of-21 from 3-point range for the game.
Appalachian State made 43 percent from the field in the first half, but 33.3 percent in the second half.
The Mountaineers made 21-of-54 shots from the field, good for 38.9 percent, in the game. App State also made 6-of-28 from 3-point range.
“I never felt like the game was in question,” Kerns said. “When you can defend like that you’re going to win a lot of games.”
O’Showen Williams finished with 18 points and Adrian Delph chipped in 15 points. Isaac Johnson scored nine and Mike Bibby had seven.
Charlotte got 19 points from Jordan Shepherd.
“We’re going to make you shoot over the top and you’re not going to get a clean look,” Kerns said. “They’re going to play the same way. We were able to score off our defense early and that allowed us to take a lead.”
Kerns was happy with how the Mountaineers were able to move past a 55-41 loss to UNC Greensboro Nov. 18.
The Mountaineers played three games in four days, starting with a 59-56 loss to Montana State on Nov. 15, but following with a win 69-47 over Tennessee State a day later.
“I thought we had a better offensive way about us with 11 assists,” Kerns said. “It’s a great team win.”
Appalachian State is off until Nov. 26, when it travels to East Tennessee State. The Mountaineers’ next home game is Dec. 3 against Division II St. Andrews.
Appalachian State 64,
Charlotte 55
Charlotte (2-2)
Amidou 3-3 1-2 7, Young 1-6 0-0 2, Martin 1-4, 0-0 2, Shepherd 6-14 6-6 19, Edwards 1-6, 6-7 8, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Supica 2-4 0-0 4, Robb 2-4 2-3 8, Bertram 0-3 0-0 0, Younger 0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 15-18 55.
Appalachian State (4-3)
Johnson 3-5 3-4 9, Lewis, Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Forrest 1-13 0-3 3, Williams 6-15 4-7 18, Delph 6-14 1-4 15, Seacat 2-3 2-2 6, Bibby 1-3 4-5 7, Lewis 2-2 2-2 6. Totals 21-54 16-25 64.
Halftime score—App State 30, Charlotte 17. 3-point goals—Charlotte 4-21 (Robb 2-2, Martin 1-3, Shepherd 1-5, Bertrem 0-2, Williams 0-2, Young 0-3, Edwards 0-4); App State 6-28 (Williams 2-6, Delph 2-9, Bibby (1-3, Forrest 1-8, Johnson 0-2). Rebounds—Charlotte 32 (Bamba 6), App State 37 (Delph 8). Assists—Charlotte 10 (Shepherd 6), App State 11 (Forrest 3). Turnovers—Charlotte 17, App State 13. Total fouls—Charlotte 20, App State 14. Fouled out—Charlotte, Edwards. Technical fouls—None. Att.—2,203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.