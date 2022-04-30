WATAUGA — While D'Marco Jackson was the only Mountaineer to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, multiple former App State football players have been getting signed in the free agency frenzy.
- App State football announced cornerback Shaun Jolly has signed with the Cleveland Browns.
- App State football announced receiver Corey Sutton has signed with the Detroit Lions.
- App State football announced receiver Malik Williams has signed with the Buffalo Bills.
- The Minnesota Vikings announced they agreed to terms with wide receiver Thomas Hennigan.
- According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor has signed with the Detroit Lions.
- Wide receiver and kick returner Jalen Virgil has signed with the Denver Broncos, according to KOA Radio's Benjamin Albright. Albright reported that Virgil had agreed to a $30,000 signing bonus with the AFC West squad.
