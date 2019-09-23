CHAPEL HILL — Appalachian State linebacker Jordan Fehr stood by himself in the end zone closest to the Mountaineers’ locker room after App State’s 34-31 victory over North Carolina and just looked into the crowd.
Fehr had two reasons why. The first was he was trying to locate his family among the sea of Appalachian State fans who made the trip to Chapel Hill, and made up a big chunk of the 50,500 fans who braved the warm Kenan Stadium temperature.
The second reason Fehr stopped in the end zone was to reflect on some of the games that could have ended in a similar fashion, but didn’t.
“I just had a couple of moments when I just sat down and cried,” linebacker Jordan Fehr said. “It’s so much bigger than football. In my freshman year, to come this close to Tennessee, then my sophomore year to Wake Forest, last year at Penn State. To be this close every time, and to be able to finally do it, it means more than anything.”
Fehr has seen potentially upsets of Power Five programs go wrong for whatever reason why. It started in 2016 when the Mountaineers made key mistakes in special teams and a head-up play by the Vols and fell to then-No. 7 Tennessee 20-13. App State led the Vols 13-3 at halftime but Tennessee tied the game and forced overtime.
That was when App State linebacker Keenan Gilchrist forced Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs to fumble in the overtime period, but Vols running back Jalen Hurd recovered in the end zone.
Then there was a 20-19 loss at home to Wake Forest in 2017 followed by a 45-38 overtime loss to then-No. 9 Penn State in front of 105,232 fans in Happy Valley, Pa.
Fehr repeated the team’s mantra going into the Mountaineers’ game at North Carolina repeated by head coach Eliah Drinkwitz; App State’s win is not an upset. He said the Mountaineers fully expected to beat the Tar Heels.
“We said we were not going to hope this would happen,” Fehr said. “We were going to make this happen. To us, this isn’t an upset. That’s what coach Drinkwitz said from the beginning. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing. We play App State football. It’s just another game. We’re going learn from this game, correct our mistakes and move on to Coastal Carolina.”
Thomas Hennigan, a junior wide receiver who played against Wake Forest and Penn State, echoed Fehr’s sentiments.
“I can’t put it into words just how much it means to us and to this football team and this University and as a fan base,” Hennigan said. “We’re just blessed to be here.”
“I was really quiet with the media that this wasn’t going to be an upset,” Drinkwitz said. “We belonged on that football field and we wanted to prove it.”
The win marked the first time Appalachian State had beaten a team from a Power Conference since its 34-32 win over Michigan in 2007. Since that game, the Mountaineers had lost to LSU (41-13 in 2008), Virginia Tech (66-13 in 2011), Georgia (45-6 in 2013), Michigan (52-14 in 2014), Clemson (41-10 in 2015) before playing Tennessee in 2016. App State also lost a home game 45-10 to Miami in 2016 and Georgia 31-10 in 2017.
Drinkwitz said when he was hired to replace Scott Satterfield, who took over at Louisville in December, that winning games against Power Five teams is was expected.
“When we took this job, the big thing was to do something that hasn’t been done before,” Drinkwitz said. “That’s how you keep moving forward as a program. Since we had been a (FBS) team, we had not beaten a Power Five team. In my job description was to elevate the program. To beat a Power Five team is a way to elevate the program. We did that today.”
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown, who was the App State head coach in 1983, felt the Mountaineers played with the effort needed to win the game.
“They played hard tonight,” Brown said. “They were passionate. Congratulations to Appalachian State. Like I said, they have a good team.”
