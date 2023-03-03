resize (1).png

App State fell to South Alabama 68-61 in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. 

 Photo courtesy App State Athletics

PENSACOLA, Fla. — App State men's basketball fell in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament to South Alabama, 68-61.

The game saw six ties and six lead changes as the Mountaineers fought hard for the full 40, bringing the game within one possession in the final minute. Four App State players scored in double-figures, led by Terence Harcum with 17 points, including five 3-pointers.

