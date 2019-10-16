BOONE — The Sun Belt Conference season is still young, but the Mountaineers are gearing up to face the next Western Division leader.
Appalachian State ventures out into the Sun Belt’s Western Division to take on Louisiana-Monroe. ULM visits Kidd Brewer Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Oct. 19 against the Mountaineers, the defending Sun Belt Conference champions.
Appalachian State, ranked 24th in the Associated Press and the Amway Coaches polls, go into the game with a 5-0 record, 2-0 in the Sun Belt Conference.
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said that the coaching staff has not emphasized the rankings with the players. He noted that the Mountaineers were ranked 25 last year “for five days,” before falling to Georgia Southern in 2018.
Drinkwitz said the fact App State is ranked doesn’t mean all that much considering that rankings won’t help the Mountaineers win games this year. They still have to go out and play with effort, or that ranking won’t last long.
“It has nothing to do with the game,” Drinkwitz said. “On Saturday, they’re not going to give us 24 points just because we’re ranked, so to our team, it means nothing.”
The Mountaineers face a ULM (3-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) team that has played two Power Five Conference teams. The Warhawks’ showdown with the Big 12’s Iowa State didn’t go so well as ULM took a 72-20 humbling from the Cyclones.
But, ULM nearly pulled off a big upset of Florida State before falling 45-44 in overtime.
“I think they’re a real test,” Drinkwitz said. “Obviously they’re the best team on that side of the division right now, so it’s going to be a real challenge.”
The Warhawks have won two out of their last three games, both against Sun Belt teams. ULM beat South Alabama 30-17 on Sept. 28 and beat Texas State 24-14 Oct. 10.
Drinkwitz said the Warhawks use multiple fronts and the Mountaineers are going to have to take caution when handling the football.
“They do a really nice job of forcing turnovers,” Drinkwitz said. “They’re first in the conference in interceptions. They have tremendous ball skills. When you put the ball up they go up and get it.”
App State is also in an unusual stretch of its schedule. After beating Louisiana 17-7 on Wednesday, Oct. 9, the Mountaineers face ULM. After a game at South Alabama on Oct. 26, the Mountaineers return to Boone to host rival Georgia Southern on Thursday, Oct. 31.
App State then plays at South Carolina on Nov. 9.
“We try to be a routine oriented as to how we prepare for each week,” Drinkwitz said. “This is how we prepare within five days of a game, so hopefully we can lock into that. What I worry more about is working through injuries and nutrition, so we’re going to really rely on our athletic performance and our nutritionist and our training staff to get these guys’ bodies right.”
