BOONE — Appalachian State goes into its Sun Belt Conference showdown with visiting Georgia Southern ranked 20th in the country.
App State also goes into the game riding a 13-game winning streak. The last time App State lost a football game was to Georgia Southern 34-14 in Statesboro, Ga., on Oct. 25, 2018.
It was also the last time Appalachian State was ranked as the Mountaineers were 25th in the country, even if it were for just one week.
When the teams play at 8 p.m. on Oct. 31, the Mountaineers have been ranked for three weeks. They reached the top 20 for the first time this week after beating South Alabama 30-3 on Oct. 19.
But Appalachian State coach Eliah Drinkwitz is not concerned about that except for one thing — beating Georgia Southern. The ranking, the rivalry and past games are not on his mind.
He mentioned that rivalries, from Alabama vs. Auburn, North Carolina State with North Carolina and Boise State with Fresno State to the biggest rivalry he’s every coached in — Alma High School vs. Greenwood High School in Arkansas — involve teams fighting for a championship. A win over Georgia Southern, according to Drinkwitz, is another step closer to winning the Sun Belt’s East Division and ultimately a Sun Belt Conference championship.
“Everywhere you go you have those games,” Drinkwitz said. “For us, I understand the rivalry. I get it. I’ve gotten plenty of texts from alumni telling me how important this game is and I understand the significance. But for our team and for us this season, it’s important because it’s a divisional game and it’s a game in conference.”
Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford is in his second tour of duty at Georgia Southern, having coached as an assistant from 2003-06 and then returning in 2012 as an assistant. He was named head coach in 2017, so Lunsford is no stranger to the rivalry that’s known as “Hate Week.”
“I’ve been a part of it in the SoCon and I’ve been a part of it in the Sun Belt,” Lunsford said. “When you talk about great college football rivalries and I know because of being in the FCS and then in the (Group of Five), it’s not as known about. But in its own way, in my opinion, it’s up there with the great rivalries we have in this country.”
Appalachian State goes into the game, which will be broadcast on ESPNU, with a 7-0 overall record. The Mountaineers are also in first place of the Sun Belt East Division with a 4-0 mark, and are coming off a 30-3 win at South Alabama.
Georgia Southern (4-3, 2-1 Sun Belt) is coming off a 41-7 win over former Sun Belt member New Mexico. The Eagles have won three straight and narrowly lost 35-32 at Minnesota on Sept. 14. Minnesota is currently ranked 13th in the AP and Amway Coaches polls.
Appalachian State pulled away from South Alabama, but struggled in the red zone, especially in the first half. The Mountaineers scored one touchdown, made two field goals and missed another one.
Even with the lack of touchdowns against South Alabama, Lunsford has plenty of respect for the Mountaineers.
“I think they do everything well,” Lunsford said. “Watching them, you can tell they’re very experienced. On offense, they look a lot like they did last year. It looks like Eli is running that outside zone and stretch because it looks like they doing that just as well as they’ve done in the past.”
Lunsford felt that Appalachian State’s struggles defensively early in the season could be blamed for getting used to a new system brought in by defensive coordinator Ted Roof. Since giving up 37 points in a 57-37 win over visiting Coastal Carolina on Sept. 28, the Mountaineers have allowed just single scores in their last three games.
“They may have been running a similar scheme, but they may have been using different terminology, I don’t know,” Lunsford said. “When you’ve had the same coaches for as long as those guys have had, when you bring in new coaches I think that had a little to do with their defense, but they’re playing lights out now. I’d rather see the earlier defense than the one they have now.”
Drinkwitz offered his condolences toward the Georgia Southern program for the passing of Eagles freshman offensive lineman Jordan Wiggins, 18, on Oct. 22.
“I would like to pass along our condolences to Georgia Southern, their football team, their university and the family of Jordan Wiggins on his passing,” Drinkwitz said. “Our hearts and our thoughts and prayers are with them as they go through this. I know Chad personally and I know he’s a great leader and a great man and I know he’ll lead their team in the right way through this. It’s bigger than football and in the football family, we’re all part of that family. We know how hard it is to lose a teammate, so we’re definitely thinking of them as they go through that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.