NEW ORLEANS, La. – App State men's basketball is seeded sixth in the upcoming Sun Belt Men's Basketball Tournament.
By finishing sixth, the Mountaineers earn a bye into the second round and will host either seventh seed UT Arlington or No. 10 seed Coastal Carolina on Monday evening in the Holmes Center at 7 p.m.
App State split its season series with UT Arlington, falling in Arlington on Jan. 9 and winning in Boone on Feb. 6. The Mountaineers also split their season series with the Chanticleers, with each team winning on the road.
The winner of Monday's contest will advance to play third seed Texas State on Mar. 11 in San Marcos at 8 p.m. EST. Second seed South Alabama will play the winner of the Mar. 11 contest on Mar. 14 at 3 p.m. EST in the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La., with the winner advancing to the tournament championship game on Mar. 15 at 2 p.m. EST on ESPN2.
The Mountaineers enter the Sun Belt Tournament with a 17-14 overall record and 11-9 mark in conference play. The 17 overall victories and 11 conference wins for App State are the most for the program since the 2009-10 season, when the Mountaineers won 23 overall games and 13 conference contests.
Tickets for Monday's game can be purchased by clicking here or contacting the App State ticket office at 828-262-2079. Regular reserve seating tickets will cost $15 and regular arena seating will cost $10.
2020 SUN BELT MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
First Round at Campus Sites
Saturday, March 7
Game 1 - No. 9 Arkansas State at No. 8 Louisiana (ESPN+), Noon
Game 2 - No. 10 Coastal Carolina at No. 7 UTA (ESPN+), 3 p.m.
Second Round at Campus Sites
Monday, March 9
Game 3 – Game 1 Winner at No. 5 Georgia Southern (ESPN+), 7 p.m.
Game 4 – Game 2 Winner at No. 6 Appalachian State (ESPN+), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals at Campus Sites
Wednesday, March 11
Game 5 – Game 3 Winner at No. 4 Georgia State (ESPN+), 7 p.m.
Game 6 – Game 4 Winner at No. 3 Texas State (ESPN+), 8 p.m.
Semifinals at Smoothie King Center
Saturday, March 14
Game 7 – Game 5 Winner vs. No. 1 Little Rock (ESPN+), 12:30 p.m.
Game 8 – Game 6 Winner vs. No. 2 South Alabama (ESPN+), 3 p.m.
Championship Game at Smoothie King Center
Sunday, March 15
Game 9 – Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner (ESPN2), 2 p.m.
All Times are Eastern and Subject to Change
