Jelonnie Smith (pictured here) — along with Jada Branch, Hunter Robinson and Mariah Atwater broke App's school record in the 4x400 event. Smith is seen here running at the Mondo College Invitational on Jan. 14.
LEXINGTON, Va. - App State women's track and field capped competition at the VMI Winter Classic on Saturday with a new 4x400-meter relay school record, three event wins, and a total of 17 top-five finishes on the weekend.
App State's 4x400-meter relay team of graduate student Jelonnie Smith, senior Jada Branch, graduate student Hunter Robinson, and senior Mariah Atwater garnered gold with a new school record of 3:46.87. The previous program record of 3:47.39 was set in 2012 by Asia Dunlap, Breahana Morrison, Shenita Martin, Breanna Alston.
Atwater, senior Taylor Smith, and Robinson went 1-2-3 in the women's 200 meters, clocking times of 24.42 (PR), 24.47, and 24.48, respectively. Atwater also garnered gold in the women's 400 meters, stopping the clock at 56.02 (PR) and was followed by Robinson, who placed fourth with a time of 56.74. Smith went on to take third In the women's 60-meter final with a time of 7.52.
In the women's 800 meters, freshman Addison Ollendick-Smith placed second (2:15.13, PR) and senior Elizabeth Fuller placed fourth (2:20.86). Junior Jasmine Donohue clocked a time of 9:59.92 to finish third in the women's 3000 meters.
Junior Siby Yao landed fourth in the women's long jump with a personal best leap of 5.81m (19' 0.75").
Friday's action saw sophomore Jazmine Posey land second in the women's triple jump with a personal best leap of 11.98m (39' 3.75") and senior Djamila Petersen take fourth with a jump of 11.65m (38' 2.75"). In the women's pole vault, freshman Ava Studney finished third with a clearance of 3.51m (11' 6.25").
On the track, sophomore Linnea Maynard finished third (18:04.71, PR) in the women's 5000 meters, with senior Madison Christy following close behind, placing fourth overall (18:08.99, PR). Senior Claire Mason rounded out the top five in the women's 1000 meters with a personal best time of 3:21.14.
The Black and Gold squad will split for the Camel City Invite and Doc Hale Virginia Tech Meet on Feb. 3-4. The Camel City Invite will be held in Winston-Salem, N.C. at the JDL Fast Track, while the Doc Hale Virginia Tech Meet will be held in Blacksburg, Va.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.