jelonnie smith.jpg

Jelonnie Smith (pictured here) — along with Jada Branch, Hunter Robinson and Mariah Atwater broke App's school record in the 4x400 event. Smith is seen here running at the Mondo College Invitational on Jan. 14.

 Photo credit Andy McLean via App State Athletics

LEXINGTON, Va. -  App State women's track and field capped competition at the VMI Winter Classic on Saturday with a new 4x400-meter relay school record, three event wins, and a total of 17 top-five finishes on the weekend.

App State's 4x400-meter relay team of graduate student Jelonnie Smith, senior Jada Branch, graduate student Hunter Robinson, and senior Mariah Atwater garnered gold with a new school record of 3:46.87. The previous program record of 3:47.39 was set in 2012 by Asia Dunlap, Breahana Morrison, Shenita Martin, Breanna Alston.

