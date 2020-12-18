BOONE — For the second night in a row, the Appalachian State Mountaineers Men’s Basketball Team walked out of the Holmes Convocation Center with a win, this time a 77-41 blowout of the Columbia International Rams on Friday, Dec. 18.
Both teams went into the game on short rest, with the Mountaineers (6-2) having defeated the Greensboro College Pride the night before, while the Rams (5-4) dropped a matchup with East Tennessee State at the same time. One thing giving the Mountaineers an edge in the game was their lack of travel.
"(Playing back-to-back) is not something we do often, and now we're going to have to do it a lot," Head Coach Dustin Kerns said. "We really went though a trial run today with our preparation ... We talked to our guys about this, this second game on a back-to-back is all about mental toughness and being able to go out and execute."
When conference play begins Jan. 1, 2021, the Mountaineers will have eight back-to-back game pairs.
The game was the second-straight without senior guard Justin Forrest, who is going through concussion protocols. Kerns said Forrest was progressing well and had done some light work, but there was still no firm timetable for his return.
An early 11-0 run helped the Mountaineers to a big lead early, getting out by double-digits within the first five minutes of the game. However, the Rams were not backing down, getting the game back within five points in only a couple of minutes.
Columbia was repeatedly let down by their fouling, picking up eight in the first 10 minutes alone. By that point, the Mountaineers had made seven of their 12 free throws, while the Rams had yet to attempt one.
Double-digit free throws, the Rams’ errant outside shooting and a monstrous 26-to-seven rebounding advantage helped the Mountaineers build their lead back above 10.
By the end of the half, App held a 40-26 lead over the Rams.
If the Rams had hopes of a comeback, the Mountaineers dashed them early in the second half. In the first five minutes, App went on a 13-5 run, putting themselves up by more than 20 points. Their ultra-efficient scoring, shooting at a 75 percent clip, was exacerbated by continued dominance on the glass. In the second half, the Mountaineers pulled in 11 more than the Rams, with Columbia not getting a single rebound until almost nine minutes had passed.
Midway through the second, both teams went on scoring drought, with neither getting a point for more than three minutes. Adrian Delph broke the stalemate with just under nine minutes left in the game, making it 61-33. Delph finished with a game-high 14 points.
As the final buzzer rang, the Mountaineers had won 77-41, but they did not leave the floor.
Sitting back down, the team was greeted by video messages from their families, which were broadcast on the video board. Each message wished the team luck and reminding them to "take the stairs."
The Mountaineers now look to their final non-conference game, and last of 2020, a Dec. 22 road matchup with the Auburn Tigers.
