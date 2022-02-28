The Sun Belt Conference released the seeds and matchups for the 2022 Hercules Tires Women's Basketball Championship on Saturday evening, and App State has earned the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye.
The Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference Women's Basketball Championships will take place from March 2-7, 2022, at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla., with all 12 teams competing in the single-elimination tournament.
Head coach Angel Elderkin's Mountaineers finished the regular season with an 8-4 league record, their best since joining the Sun Belt Conference in 2014. It's the first time for the program to earn a bye into the Sun Belt quarterfinals. App State has advanced to the semifinals in two of its last three Sun Belt tournament trips without the benefit of a first-round bye.
App State will play Friday at 3 p.m. ET/2 CT on ESPN+ against the winner of Wednesday's first-round matchup between fifth-seeded Little Rock and 12th-seeded ULM.
Earlier this season, the Black and Gold won 60-49 at Little Rock on Jan. 15 and earned a 67-61 home win against ULM on Jan. 22.
The Mountaineers won three of their last four regular-season games, including Saturday's 72-50 victory over South Alabama in which Alexia Allesch dominated with a career-high 24 points and a career-high 19 rebounds.
The championship game will take place at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT on Monday, March 7, and will be broadcast on ESPNU.
Tickets remain available through Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from $15 to $60 for adults and $5 to $30 for children 12 years and younger.
For more information, click to visit the Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference Women's Basketball Championship page.
2022 Hercules Tire Sun Belt Women's Basketball Championship
Wednesday, March 2
Game 1 – (8) Arkansas State vs. (9) Coastal Carolina – 11:30 a.m. CT
Game 2 – (5) Little Rock vs. (12) ULM – 2:00 p.m. CT
Game 3 – (6) Texas State vs. (11) South Alabama – 5:00 p.m. CT
Game 4 – (7) Georgia Southern vs. (10) Georgia State – 7:30 p.m. CT
Friday, March 4
Game 5 – (1) Troy vs. Winner Game 1 – 11:30 a.m. CT
Game 6 – (4) App State vs. Winner Game 2 – 2:00 p.m. CT
Game 7 – (3) Louisiana vs. Winner Game 3 – 5:00 p.m. CT
Game 8 – (2) UTA vs. Winner Game 4 – 7:30 p.m. CT
Sunday, March 6
Game 9 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 – 11:30 a.m. CT
Game 10 – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 – 2:00 p.m. CT
Monday, March 7 (Championship)
Game 11 – Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10 – 1:00 p.m. CT
