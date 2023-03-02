Emily Carver.jpeg

PENSACOLA, F.L. — A trio of Mountaineers finished with double figures as No. 10-seeded App State upset No. 7 seed Louisiana, 51-38, in the second round of the Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship on Wednesday evening, March 1.

The duo of Janay Sanders and Emily Carver led the way for App State, finishing with 12 points apiece. Sanders was 3-of-7 from the floor and went 6-of-6 at the line for the Mountaineers down the stretch. She also grabbed six rebounds and contributed three steels. Carver’s 12 points came on 4-of-9 shooting, including a 2-of-5 effort from behind the arc.

