PENSACOLA, F.L. — A trio of Mountaineers finished with double figures as No. 10-seeded App State upset No. 7 seed Louisiana, 51-38, in the second round of the Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship on Wednesday evening, March 1.
The duo of Janay Sanders and Emily Carver led the way for App State, finishing with 12 points apiece. Sanders was 3-of-7 from the floor and went 6-of-6 at the line for the Mountaineers down the stretch. She also grabbed six rebounds and contributed three steels. Carver’s 12 points came on 4-of-9 shooting, including a 2-of-5 effort from behind the arc.
Chaé Harris paced the Mountaineers from three, cashing in with a perfect 3-of-3 effort to contribute to her 11-point performance. She also hauled in four rebounds and added two steals to her night.
As a team, the Mountaineers held the Ragin’ Cajuns to just 23.7% shooting from the field and a 7.7% clip from three. The 38-point total by Louisiana is the lowest App State kept a Division I opponent this season.
The Mountaineers will now prepare for a quarterfinal matchup with second-seeded Texas State. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Mar. 3.
