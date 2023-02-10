Emily Carver

Emily Carver goes for a shot against Georgia State. 

 Photo by Andy McLean courtesy App State Athletics

The App State women's basketball team clinched a 63-55 victory over Georgia State on Thursday as it welcomed students from 15 area schools for Education Day. The Mountaineers welcomed 1,700 fans and came within 123 of its attendance record of 1,823, set on April 3, 2019 when the team won the WBI title. 

"I just feel today's a win for so many reasons," said head coach Angel Elderkin. "A phrase that I've been using with my team and it's really interesting as we head into our pink game on Saturday, was from Kay Yow and she always said, 'whatever's delayed is not denied' and obviously our team had been in a rut, but that's a little bit deeper for me. Since I became the head coach at App State, the elementary school game was just a passion of mine. I want the youth to be around our program to see our kids play and to have a dream like our players had.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.