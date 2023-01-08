JanaySandersAppWBBoverArkSt.jpg

JONESBORO, Ark. – The App State women's basketball team downed Arkansas State 59-58 on Saturday for its first road victory of the 2022-23 campaign. The Mountaineers (6-9) improved to 2-2 in Sun Belt play with their first win of the new year.

A dynamic fourth quarter saw sophomore Emily Carver drill three field goals over the course of the period, tying the score at 52-52 as well as landing the final shot of the game to bring the Mountaineers ahead by one. A strong defensive showing from the Mountaineers kept Arkansas State from rebounding after a missed 3-pointer from Lauryn Pendleton as App State kept possession as the clock ran out. 

