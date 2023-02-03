faith alston at marshall.jpg

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – In its second conference meeting with Marshall on Thursday, the App State women's basketball team fell to the Thundering Herd, 72-64.

Junior Faith Alston scored a team-high 17 points on the night, while sophomore Emily Carver netted 16. Both drained four 3-point buckets and nabbed two steals apiece. Alston also pulled down six rebounds, went 5-for-6 at the charity stripe, and dished out six assists. Redshirt junior A'Lea Gilbert led the team in rebounds, pulling down nine.

